Janne Wirman, Henkka Seppälä and Jaska Raatikainen reveal what really happened.

Children of Bodom, a band whose albums sold by the millions, did not break up in the way that Alexi Laiho described or as some fans deduced. Janne Wirman, Henkka Seppälä and Jaska Raatikainen showed Helsingin Sanomat the e-mail conversations at the centre of it all and told us what really happened. Lue artikkeli suomeksi täältä.

“I almost fell down on the spot when I heard.”

“When you said sit down, I knew right away.”

“I’d been afraid [it would happen], and when the phone call came, I just prayed don’t say it.”

Janne Wirman, Henkka ‘Blacksmith’ Seppälä and Jaska Raatikainen were the keyboard player, bass player and drummer, respectively, of Children of Bodom, a band whose albums have sold nearly 2,5 million copies. Their quotes above are in reference to the death of their friend, fellow band member and erstwhile antagonist Alexi Laiho (1979–2020) in December 2020.