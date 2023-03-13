Ennakkosuosikki Everything Everywhere All at Once nappasi monet tärkeimmistä Oscareista.

Everything Everywhere All at Once sai yhteensä seitsemän Oscaria. Michelle Yeoh voitti parhaan naispääosan palkinnon.

Elokuva-alan tärkeimmät palkinnot eli Oscarit jaettiin maanantain vastaisena yönä Suomen aikaa. Ennakkosuosikki Everything Everywhere All at Once nappasi monet tärkeimmistä Oscareista, muun muassa parhaan elokuvan palkinnon.

Lue lisää: Paras elokuva, ohjaus, käsikirjoitus, naispääosa... Villi scifiseikkailu Everything Everywhere All at Once keräsi kaikki tärkeimmät Oscarit

Alla listattuina eri kategorioiden ehdokkaat ja voittajat, jotka on korostettu.

elokuva

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

ohjaaja

Daniel Kwan ja Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Daniel Kwan ja Daniel Scheinert poseeraavat pystiensä kanssa.

naispääosa

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blondi

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

miespääosa

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun – päivämme auringossa

Bill Nighy, Living

naissivuosa

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis on palkittu näyttelijä, mutta Oscaria hän ei ole koskaan ennen voittanut.

miessivuosa

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

KUVAUS

James Friend, Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta

Darius Khondji, Bardo, valekronikka kourallisesta totuuksia

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Valon valtakunta

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

James Friend kumarsi kameroille Oscar kädessään.

kansainvälinen elokuva

Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta (Saksa)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentiina)

Close (Belgia)

EO (Puola)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanti)

MUSIIKKI

Volker Bertelmann (Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta)

Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

John Williams (The Fabelmans)

alkuperäislaulu

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Rahul Sipligunj ja Kaala Bhairava esittivät Naatu Naatu -kappaleen Oscareissa.

Maskeeraus

The Whale

Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Pukusuunnittelu

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Rouva Harris lähtee Pariisiin

Pukusuunnittelusta Oscarin voittanut Ruth E. Carter juhlisti pystiään ja esitteli omaa pukuaan kameroille.

ALKUPERÄINEN KÄSIKIRJOITUS

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

sovitettu käsikirjoitus

Women Talking

Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Glass Onion: Veitset esiin -mysteeri

Ääni

Top Gun: Maverick

Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Elvis

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon ja Mark Taylor juhlistivat Top Gunin saamaa Oscaria.

leikkaus

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Lavastus

Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Erikoistehosteet

Avatar: The Way of Water

Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Vuonna 2009 ilmestyneen Avatar-elokuvan jatko-osa voitti Oscarin parhaista erikoistehosteista.

animaatioelokuva

Guillermo del Toron Pinokkio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

Saapasjalkakissa: Viimeinen toivomus

Meripeto

Punainen

dokumentti

Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Sirpaleiden talo

lyhytelokuva

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Ross White (toinen vasemmalta) piti kiitospuheen An Irish Goodbye -elokuvan voitettua Oscar.

lyhytdokumentti

Norsukuiskaajat

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

lyhytanimaatio

Poika, myyrä, kettu ja hevonen

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It