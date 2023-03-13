Elokuva-alan tärkeimmät palkinnot eli Oscarit jaettiin maanantain vastaisena yönä Suomen aikaa. Ennakkosuosikki Everything Everywhere All at Once nappasi monet tärkeimmistä Oscareista, muun muassa parhaan elokuvan palkinnon.
Alla listattuina eri kategorioiden ehdokkaat ja voittajat, jotka on korostettu.
elokuva
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
ohjaaja
Daniel Kwan ja Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
naispääosa
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blondi
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
miespääosa
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun – päivämme auringossa
Bill Nighy, Living
naissivuosa
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
miessivuosa
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
KUVAUS
James Friend, Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta
Darius Khondji, Bardo, valekronikka kourallisesta totuuksia
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Valon valtakunta
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
kansainvälinen elokuva
Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta (Saksa)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentiina)
Close (Belgia)
EO (Puola)
The Quiet Girl (Irlanti)
MUSIIKKI
Volker Bertelmann (Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta)
Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)
Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
John Williams (The Fabelmans)
alkuperäislaulu
Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Maskeeraus
The Whale
Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Pukusuunnittelu
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Rouva Harris lähtee Pariisiin
ALKUPERÄINEN KÄSIKIRJOITUS
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
sovitettu käsikirjoitus
Women Talking
Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Glass Onion: Veitset esiin -mysteeri
Ääni
Top Gun: Maverick
Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Elvis
leikkaus
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Lavastus
Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Erikoistehosteet
Avatar: The Way of Water
Länsirintamalta ei mitään uutta
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
animaatioelokuva
Guillermo del Toron Pinokkio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on
Saapasjalkakissa: Viimeinen toivomus
Meripeto
Punainen
dokumentti
Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Sirpaleiden talo
lyhytelokuva
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
lyhytdokumentti
Norsukuiskaajat
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
lyhytanimaatio
Poika, myyrä, kettu ja hevonen
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It