War criminal Radovan Karadžić explains how he concealed his identity and lived years in public as a white-bearded healer: ”Whoever knew who I was, didn't know where I was, and who knew where I was didn't know who I was.”

War criminal Radovan Karadžić explains how he concealed his identity and lived years in public as a white-bearded healer
Bosnian Serb leader was once the most wanted man in Europe. For years he lived a public life in Belgrade under false identity. Many aspects of his fugitive years still remain unknown – so to seek answers, one has to go to Radovan Karadžić himself.
There was a house on the outskirts of Belgrade, and there was a man living in a third-floor apartment, going about his ordinary life.
On closer examination, one could tell that his life wasn’t that ordinary. Many people perceived him as a bit odd. He had a long white beard and his hair was tied up in a bun. The neighbourhood kids had a nickname for him: Santa Claus.
Actually, he was called Dragan Dabićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=dragan+dabic. He claimed to be an expert in alternative medicine, and energy treatments were his specialty. As a side business, he worked as a sales representative for Calivita, an American-based vitamin company.
Those neighbours that knew him considered him polite, intelligent and sophisticated. No matter whom you ask now, they all have the same praise: Dr. Dabić was friendly to everyone.
The apartment was located at the address Jurija Gagarina 267, in the so-called New Belgrade – the part of the Serbian capital that was built after the Second World War. Every day, Dr. Dabić left his apartment for work. In the green-walled stairway of the house, he sometimes ran into his next door neighbour – a lady working for the international police organisation Interpol. The neighbours typically greeted one another, but there was no more communication than that.
As the woman opened her computer at work, she saw Interpol’s most wanted list on her screen. In the beginning of 2008, it was Osama bin Ladenhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=osama+bin+laden who was at the top of it. Second on the list, and the most wanted man in Europe, was Radovan Karadžićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=radovan+karadzic, former leader of Bosnian Serbs who was accused of grave war crimes. He had a five-million-dollar -bounty on him.
The neighbour working for Interpol was not the only one who was taken by surprise in July 2008. It was then revealed that underneath the beard of Dr. Dabić hid another man: Radovan Karadžić.
Karadžić chose a different way of hiding than the most wanted fugitives in general. Osama bin Laden hid out in a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, for five years, supposedly without leaving his dwelling once – he didn’t even have a phone or internet connection. Saddam Husseinhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=saddam+hussein, the late Iraqi dictator, was hiding in a hole underneath a house as they came for him. Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafihttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=muammar+gaddafi went as low as a drainage pipe to hide from his hunters.
Karadžić, on the other hand, was hiding in plain sight. With his convincing disguise, he toured around Serbia carrying out several speaking engagements. One of his lectures was even televised. He also tended to patients whom allegedly included Serbian athletes and leading politicians.
Nobody could imagine that behind that bushy beard was a man accused of the worst atrocities in Europe since the Second World War, namely the Srebrenica massacre that took the lives of approximately 8000 men and boys, and the Siege of Sarajevo which led to the death of more than 5000 civilians.
The hunt for Karadžić had been going on for years. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) had indicted him back in 1995. As Karadžić was the president of Repuplika Srpska – the Serbian statelet in Bosnia – during the Bosnian War (1992–1995), he was considered responsible for the war crimes committed by Serbian troops.
Initially, nothing happened. Nobody made a serious effort to arrest Karadžić.
Karadžić himself has claimed to have made a deal with Richard Holbrookehttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=richard+holbrooke, American government representative in the Balkans. According to Karadžić, Holbooke promised him that the Bosnian leader would not be brought before the Hague Tribunal. In return, Karadžić promised to withdraw from political life.
Holbrooke, who died in 2010, denied ever agreeing to such a deal. There is no proper written evidence of its existence, but history knows many deals of that nature. The West may have been wary of increasing instability among the Bosnian Serbs in the case of an early arrest of Karadžić.
In the late 1990s, the U.S. President at the time, Bill Clintonhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=bill+clinton, became determined to find the war crimes suspects of the Bosnian war. The efforts to find Karadžić, however, were fruitless time and again.
One of those efforts had a sad ending. In Pale, a Bosnian town in which Karadžić used to reside, an Orthodox priest named Jeremija Starovlahhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=jeremija+starovlah and his son Aleksanderhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=aleksander were wounded seriously as NATO soldiers attacked their home, with explosives. NATO was supposed to have reliable intelligence that Karadžić was hiding in the priest’s home.
It is still somewhat unclear how Karadžić managed to evade international authorities for so long. His moves and whereabouts from the late 1990s until 2005, when he began his life as a practitioner of alternative medicine, are still relatively unknown. How is it possible that the former president was able to perform publicly without anyone recognising him even from the tone of his voice?
There is one man who knows pretty much all of this: Karadžić himself.
The ICTY does not allow war crimes suspects or convicts to be interviewed in person. Karadžić has permission, though, to answer questions for a written interview. I send him about 20 questions. There they went, to the ICTY’s grinding wheels of bureaucracy.
Because there is no guarantee that I will receive a reply, it is best to proceed by tracking the secret life of Karadžić – or Dabić – in Belgrade.
The wooden floor squeaks as I enter the premises of Balans Medika in the city center of Belgrade. The company is focused not only on mainstream medicine, but on alternative treatments as well. This is the place where a Serbian war crimes fugitive used to study his new trade.
Jadranka Šunićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=jadranka+sunic, director of Balans Medika, is not particularly excited as I ask her about Dragan Dabić.
”Talking about him is bad for business,” states the woman, who appears to be in sixties.
Šunić recalls Dabić as a polite man with a black hat on his head. Dabić always sat in the back row of the lecture room, on the aisle seat. After each lecture, he had something to ask from the lecturer.
”He seemed very intelligent, but he never tried to assert himself or the fact that he was a doctor.”
In the field of alternative medicine, Dabić’s mentor was Mina Minićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=mina+minic, who died in 2010. Dabić arrived at Minić’s doorstep for the first time in the spring of 2005. After giving a bunch of flowers to Minić’s wife, Dabić asked if the energy healer could teach him how to use visak. It is a gadget which has a metal pendant hanging from a string.
Visak can allegedly reveal disturbances in the energy fields of people suffering from health issues.
Before his death, Minić told a reporter that Dabić looked like ”a monk that had done something wrong with a nun.”
Minić considered Dabić a gifted healer. He appreciated his new acquaintance so much that he gave Dabić his apartment key.
Minić lived long enough to see Dabić’s real identity uncovered. At that point, he said in an interview:
”Radovan is the greatest genius of all time who could help a man. In the next moment he might go crazy and do terrible things. I feel I must defend him. Whatever he did, he did in temper. When his loved ones are threatened or killed… then he snaps.”
Dabić launched his own website to promote his expertise online. His services included acupuncture, homeopathy, quantum medicine, and traditional cures. He also practised psychotherapy. After all, the man behind the beard was a trained psychiatrist. As Dragan Dabić, he was back to his old line of work.
Some of Dabić’s acquaintances have already died, and not all the living ones are eager to talk about him either.
Goran Kojićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=goran+kojic, a life coach, however, is willing to share his story. I meet him on the outskirts of Belgrade, on a restaurant boat where he is sipping red wine. Kojić and Dabić were not only tied together by their work, Kojić emphasises, they were also friends.
The two men met for the first time at a Belgrade festival for alternative medicine in the spring of 2006. It all started out with an argument.
Dabić was planning to sell radiation neutralisers at the event. Kojić, who was one of the festival organisers, demanded a proper certificate that the neutralisers were working. Dabić hadn’t paid for his market stall either, Kojić claims.
”Although we had differences of opinion, he behaved in a calm and polite manner,” shares Kojić.
Problems were overcome. Dabić acquired the certificates and paid the rent for his market stall. Dr. Dabić’s intelligence and spirituality made an impression on Kojić. They exchanged phone numbers and promised to stay in touch.
Kojić was the Editor of Zdrav život (Healthy Life) magazine, and soon he commissioned Dabić to write for the publication. Eventually, the essay on spirituality was so long that it had to be published in five consecutive issues of the magazine.
Yet, there was something about Dabić that seemed strange. Dabić didn’t provide any proof of his credentials. Was he really a doctor, Kojić wondered.
Dabić was able to provide an explanation. Many of the people in the Balkans who left their home country during the war years came back the early 2000s. Dabić claimed he had moved to Belgrade from New York after a marriage crisis. And now the estranged wife refused to mail out the diplomas.
Nevertheless, the two men stayed close. They travelled together around Serbia, attending many gatherings for alternative medicine specialists. According to Kojić, Dabić was always a calm and self-assured seminar performer – no matter how large the crowd was.
But what did Kojić think as the identity of his bearded friend was revealed?
”I didn't feel like he had betrayed me. I'm not mad, I'm just sad. It feels like a friend has died, ceased to exist.”
Many people who had been in touch with Dr. Dabić have spoken of him as if he was Jesushttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=jesus himself.
According to Goran Kojić, the doctor was able to cure a headache merely by channelling energy. There are even wilder stories than that. A Serbian sexologist has claimed that Dabić was able to make sluggish sperm more viable.
Dr. Dabić placed one hand above a microscope slide containing sperm, the other hand beneath it – and behold: the sperm began to move faster!
But everything has its limits, including Dr. Dabić’s powers.
On the doorstep of the apartment building Dabić used to live in, I meet a woman who suggests that I pay a visit to an old lady who lives on the second floor.
I knock on the door and it is opened by Milicahttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=milica, who has the deep voice of a chainsmoker. Serbian Big Brother can be seen on a television at the back of the room.
Milica tells me she talked with her bearded neighbour in the stairway several times. Dabić knew that Milica’s husband had been paralysed due to a stroke. One day Dabić made a suggestion: perhaps he could try to heal Milica’s husband.
The couple was a bit skeptical, but decided to give the doctor a chance.
Before starting the treatments, Dabić rubbed his hands together, in order to improve energy flow. He held his hand above the body of Milica’s husband – then moved it around, letting the energy flow. So went the first day.
On the second day, Dr. Dabić fed the man some vitamins. On the third day, it was time for physiotherapeutic treatments.
At this point, Milica declared that it was enough.
Currently, Milica lives alone. Her husband died in a wheelchair, the miracle never took place.
She doesn’t want her surname published. ”In Serbia, one can always get into trouble,” she says.
The apartment building where Dabić used to live is situated a couple of hundred metres away from a neighbourhood bar called Luda kuća (”Madhouse” in English). Dr. Dabić became one of its regulars.
On the wall of the bar is a non-smoking sign, but everyone lights up their cigarettes here anyway.
I take a seat in this intimate bar, which has room for about 20 customers. As I order a Coke, the bartender goes to a kiosk next door, buys a bottle of Coke and brings it to my table.
In the bar, I meet a former police officer who claims to have known Karadžić before he become a fugitive. However, the trooper didn’t recognise the former president beneath the huge beard.
In this bar, everyone has a story of Karadžić or Dabić – either a first-hand story or one heard from others.
Nebojša Jevrićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=nebojsa+jevric is a writer who used to be a correspondent in the Bosnian war.
He recounts that Dabić always sat on a sofa, at a table nearest to the door. On the wall, above Dabić’s seat, was a portrait of Radovan Karadžić.
At times, Dabić played gusla, a traditional one-stringed musical instrument, which is popular in the Balkans. Other bar-goers would sing around Dabić.
After Karadžić was arrested, another portrait of him appeared on the wall – this time with a beard.
Next to it: two pictures of Ratko Mladićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=ratko+mladic,the architect of the Srebrenica massacre. Below the other picture of Mladic, stands a caption: ”Serbian hero.” On the wall, one can also find the late Yugoslavian president Slobodan Miloševićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=slobodan+milosevic, watching the visitors of the bar with a fatherly gaze.
The bearded author Nebojsa Jevric claims to be a pacifist, and, above all, a Serb.
”Fear kills,” he begins, then pauses dramatically.
”We experienced a huge loss in World War II,” he says, referring to the Serbs killed by Ustaša, i.e., Croatian fascists. In estimates by historians the number of these Serbs killed in concentration camps and executions is between 300 000 and 500 000.
”We couldn't let it happen again,” Jevric declares.
Serbian people are not only haunted by the atrocities of the Second World War. In their collective sub-consciousness, the events following the Ottoman conquest, beginning in the late 14th century, is also a matter of national trauma.
Many of the Serbs who took up arms in the 1990s perceived their national history as a long sequence of injustices. When enemies are seen as repeaters of past grievances, all means might feel justifiable.
That’s why, for many Bosnian Serbs, Karadžić was a man who was not afraid to defend his people.
Radovan Karadžić was born on June 19, 1945, after the Second World War had come to a halt in Europe. In his home village of Petnjica, in Northern Montenegro, the war spared two houses. Only half of the Karadžić family home, located near a mountain called Soldier, survived the war.
During the war, Radovan’s father Vuko Karadžićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=vuko+karadzic was in the royalist forces of the King of Yugoslavia. They fought against both fascists and communist partisans, led by Josip Broz Titohttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=josip+broz+tito. There is a story in the family that partisans tried to execute Vuko, but the executioner’s bullet only hit his leg and Vuko collapsed to the ground, pretending to be dead.
After the war, partisans convicted Vuko of a war crime. He had allegedly taken a partisan soldier as a prisoner of war, and later the POW had been shot.
Vuko was held in prison, and was released when Radovan was five years old.
In school Radovan was a model student. When he was 15 years old, he moved to Sarajevo, the third largest city in Yugoslavia. There he later graduated from medical school, specialising in psychiatry. Poetry became his passion.
In Sarajevo, the ethnic spectrum of Bosnia was represented quite equally: Serbs, Croats and Muslims lived side by side. Karadžić’s nationalism was not yet obvious.
In Tito’s Yugoslavia being a member of the Communist party was advisable. So Karadžić joined as well. As he took part in the student demonstrations of 1968, he was sacked from the party. During the same year, he was able to publish his first poetry collection.
As a writer, Karadžić was ambitious. He once told a colleague that he was destined to become one of the most important poets – writing in Serbian.
After graduating from medical school, Karadžić received a literary scholarship to Columbia University in New York City. During the last weeks of his scholarship, he was joined by his wife Ljiljanahttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=ljiljana, whom he had met while studying in the University of Sarajevo, and their daughter Sonjahttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=sonja. The time spent in the U.S. was later fondly reminisced by the family.
In the 1970s and 1980s, Karadžić worked as a psychiatrist, not only in hospitals but also in football clubs, including Red Star Belgrade, the most successful team in the former Yugoslavia.
The former captain of a Sarajevo football club, on the other hand, later told the press how Karadžić once asked the players to lay down on the floor of a darkened room. Then he played some music on a tape recorder and suggested that the players imagine themselves as bumblebees, flying from flower to flower.
The 1980s began in Yugoslavia with the death of Tito, but for Karadžić, the era also brought moderate literary success: he was awarded a prize for his children’s book.
In 1984, the Olympic Games came to Sarajevo. The Karadžić family planned to take advantage of the business opportunities brought by the event. They thought of setting up a motel, but it amounted to nothing. Instead, Karadžić ended up in jail for a year suspected for financial misdeeds.
The Olympic Games came and went, and the glory days of Sarajevo did not return.
In the late 1960s, Karadžić had written a poem titled Sarajevo.
The town burns like a piece of incense
In the smoke rumbles our consciousness
Empty suits slide down the town
Red is the stone that dies, built into a house. The Plague!
As Karadžić was watching Sarajevo being fired at from its surrounding hills in the early 1990s with Russian writer Eduard Limonovhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=eduard+limonov, the Serbian leader said: ”That was 23 years ago that I wrote this poem. And many other poems have something of prediction, which frightens me sometimes.”
In the early 1990s, tensions between different ethnic groups had tightened, and an open conflict had ensued.
Other ethnic groups felt that the Serbian President Slobodan Milošević tried to keep Yugoslavia together solely on Serbian terms.
The first one to leave Yugoslavia was Slovenia, and Croatia followed. In Bosnia, Catholic Croats, Orthodox Serbs and Muslims, who are often called Bosniaks, hurried to form their own parties, divided along ethnic lines. The decades of ”Brotherhood and unity” of Tito’s Yugoslavia were far gone.
Karadžić had ventured into politics after he got out of jail in the mid-1980s. First, he was involved with the Green Party. At that time, he declared that ”Bolshevism is bad, but nationalism is even worse.”
As the confrontation between different ethnic groups intensified, the ambitious psychiatrist managed to find his calling in the ethno-nationalistic Serb Democratic Party, the political outlet he had helped to found. Karadžić took on the top position of the party. His time had come at the same time as nationalism was ripping Yugoslavia apart.
In late 1991, Bosnia gave its first declaration of sovereignty, with Alija Izetbegovićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=alija+izetbegovic, the leader of Muslim community, at the helm. Bosnian Serbs didn’t want to be a part of Muslim-led Bosnia, instead they hoped to stay in Serbian-led Yugoslavia.
Right from the beginning of the war, Bosnian Muslims fared poorly. The Yugoslav National Army supported Bosnian Serbs – against Muslims and Croats. At one point, Croats and Muslims fought each other. At the end of the war, NATO intervention saved Muslims and Croats from a clear defeat.
In the Dayton peace agreement, Serbs got almost half of the Bosnia and Herzegovina area, whereas Muslims and Croats shared another half. The peace deal locked in ethnic divisions which are hard to get rid of. All of the ethnic groups still have their own president.
During the war, all sides committed atrocities: massacres, ethnic cleansing and rapes. Serbs committed more war crimes than other ethnicities.
The war had 100 000 casualties, the majority of whom were Muslims. More than two million people had to leave their homes.
The indictment puts it bluntly: ”Radovan Karadžić participated in a joint criminal enterprise to eliminate the Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica by killing the men and boys of Srebrenica and forcibly removing the women, young children and some elderly men from Srebrenica.”
The Bosnian Serb army had used brutal force. Serbs tried to remove Muslim and Croat populations from Serb-dominated areas. A new term was coined: ethnic cleansing.
Europe was most horrified of what happened in Srebrenica. The United Nations had declared the town in Eastern Bosnia as a safe area for Muslim refugees. Some Muslim fighters had used the area to strike Serb villages nearby, killing hundreds of Serb civilians. In July 1995 Serbian troops took over Srebrenica.
Led by General Ratko Mladić, Muslim men and boys over the age of 15 were taken to remote areas and killed. Women, children and elderly men were transported to Muslim-governed areas.
The Hague tribunal still had to figure out whether Karadžić was the one who ordered the killings – or whether it was all Mladić’s making.
I meet Boško Jakšićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=bosko+jaksic in a fancy restaurant at the Belgrade city center. Jakšić is one of the best-known political journalists in Serbia. He comments on current affairs on tv and in his weekly column.
He interviewed Karadžić twice during the war years. According to Jakšić, Karadžić seemed like a man who was particularly fascinated by power. He thought he could gain more of it with war success.
”It seemed like he had gotten too large a role for which he was not prepared for,” Jakšić says.
During the heat of the war, Karadžić was often seen in Hotel Metropol Palace in Belgrade by night, gambling.
Biljana Plavšićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=biljana+plavsic, the successor of Karadžić as president who was also in the Bosnian Serb leadership during the war, wrote in her memoir that Karadžić was supposed to meet his cabinet every day, at 11 o’clock. By that time, everyone was usually present, except the president himself who was often one to two hours late.
”On two or three occasions, I personally called his house and his wife always gave the same short answer: ’Radovan is sleeping’ and then she would just hang up,” Plavšić wrote.
It seems that sometimes Karadžić didn’t know what was happening in his statelet. He allowed journalists to visit the Omarska prison camp, in which Serbs held around 6 000 Muslim and Croat men. Karadžić apparently thought there was nothing to hide. Soon news footage of overtly thin prisoners shocked Europe.
Karadžić’s defence in the Hague was also partly based on the claim that the president didn’t have full control over everything that was going on during the war: He was just a ”psychiatrist and poet, with no military training.”
One of Karadžić’s former advisors, Jovan Zameticahttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=jovan+zametica, stated as part of a testimony in the Hague: ”You were a weak president whose power did not reach far… You had very little control over the chaos called Republika Srpska,” Zametica declared.
On the other hand, there were also signs that Karadžić wasn’t just an innocent poet, lost in the corridors of power.
According to the ICTY Prosecutor, Karadžić had told a closed session of parliament after the Srebrenica massacre: ”I was in favour of all decisions made and I support them. The time had come.”
In 1991, Karadžić had said in a public parliamentary session that in the event of war, Bosnian Muslims could not defend themselves and they might ”disappear from the face of the Earth.”
It is clear that a massacre of 8 000 men is a cruel act. It is also clear that civil wars tend to be full of cruel acts. In my native country of Finland, the white troops of our national hero Gustaf Mannerheimhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=gustaf+mannerheim executed at least 7 370 unarmed communist soldiers in 1918 at the end of the civil war.
Humanitarian law began developing in the latter part of the 19th century. Its purpose was to lay down some rules for waging wars and provide protection to civilians.
After World War I, Entente Powers tried to convict Germans for the war crimes they committed, but the attempt failed miserably. After World War II, the Nürnberg and Tokyo Tribunals convicted many major war criminals. In addition, thousands of lesser-known war criminals were convicted in national courts.
It was victor’s justice. Generally, only the leaders and soldiers who were on the losing side were indicted and convicted. That is why, for instance, the Soviets were left unpunished for the massacre of around 22 000 Polish officers in Katyn; The U.S. and Britain bombed civilian targets in German cities heavily, but nobody was indicted; Japan was not charged for using poisonous gas against the Chinese because the Americans feared those incidents would be compared to the U.S. atom bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
After the Cold War ended, the hope was that the international criminal justice would be more than just victor’s justice. The ICTY, founded in 1993, was meant to hold the perpetrators of war crimes responsible, no matter what side they were on.
Despite its successes, the Hague tribunal has been criticised a lot. The most confusing verdict was handed down in 2012 when Croat General Ante Gotovinahttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=ante+gotovina was acquitted by the appeals court. Gotovina was in charge of the Operation Storm in which approximately 200 000 Serbs were forcibly transferred from their homes, and hundreds of civilians were killed.
In the story by the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, published in 2013, sources inside the ICTY claimed that the United States had pressured the court to stop investigating Gotovina’s case. During the war, Croatia was an American ally.
On the other hand, the ICTY has been exceptionally successful in getting the perpetrators in the dock. All of the 161 people indicted were brought before the court. More than half of the indicted were Serbs.
There are still few cases that are unresolved. For instance, the appeals court has not yet rendered its verdict in Ratko Mladić’s case. He had been sentenced to life in prison in the trial court.
Mladić was caught in 2011. He had been hiding in the Serbian countryside, in the farmhouse of his second cousin.
It is June, 2019. I still haven’t heard back from Radovan Karadžić.
I have called the ICTY several times in recent weeks. I call again, and now they have some news for me: Karadžić has replied. He has written his answers to my questions in May, but the tribunal’s press office workers have not been allowed to send them – and it’s still impossible to do so.
If you live in the UN detention center in the Hague, sending mail is not so easy. Before I can receive Karadžić’s answers, the tribunal’s officers have to approve them first.
About two weeks later, I finally receive the reply. It’s six typewritten pages in length, and quite detailed.
Karadžić has replied to my questions concerning his time as a fugitive. On the other hand, he remarks: ”You will understand, I suppose, why I can not say all and everything to anyone, except to possible fugitives who would be persecuted innocent.”
Karadžić writes that he was hiding in Bosnia until the turn of the millennium. Interestingly enough, according to Karadžić, he lived for some time in the same apartment building in which NATO officers – whose task was to catch him – resided.
As a fugitive, Karadžić was always on the move, staying in more than 10 locations in Bosnia – mostly small towns and villages. During that time, his approximate whereabouts were still known by some.
”I was proud of this loyalty of our people,” Karadžić writes.
As the hunt intensified, Karadžić moved across the border to Serbia and ended up in Belgrade. Initially, he left his apartment only during the late hours of the day, going to the grocery store by night.
He claims to have enjoyed being able to spend time on his own. He was able to pursue reading and writing, which he cherished.
In 2004, his novel Miraculous Chronicles of the Night was published. Karadžić had already started writing it in the early 1980s, but the Yugoslavian secret police confiscated the manuscript. The novel tells the story of a wrongfully convicted man. It sold out at the International Belgrade Book Fair. The following year, Karasdžić published a poetry collection, titled Under the Left Breast of History.
It has often been speculated that Karadžić ventured into the world of alternative medicine because he yearned for his earlier social status of a medical doctor and politician. However, the former president now provides another kind of explanation: ”I ran out of money, and I had to work for a living.”
Karadžić already grew the enormous beard while in Bosnia. The disguise, however, was not based solely on the beard. Karadžić dressed in the kind of clothes he had not worn before. He lost more than 30 kilos (almost 70 pounds) and started wearing glasses.
Unlike Karadžić himself, who spoke the Serbo-Croatian dialect commonly spoken in Bosnia, Dr. Dabić, his alter ego, spoke the language with a Belgrade accent.
”One may assume that there was a sort of theatre in it, and would be right. But, the same is the case with everyone. All of us are ’showing’ our ’persona’ like in theatre.”
According to Karadžić, keeping up with his double life wasn’t that hard. One didn’t usually have to lie much more than his name, he claims.
During his political career, Karadžić had gained many friends along the way, also among the ranks of the Serbian intelligence agency. They presumably helped him steal the identity of the real Dragan Dabić, a construction worker living in Northern Serbia. (Karadžić himself doesn’t mention the intelligence community.)
According to Karadžić, the name Dragan was chosen because it was the most common name in Serbia, so it would not draw attention.
”Whoever knew who I was, didn't know where I was, and nobody who knew where I was didn't know who I was,” Karadžić writes.
During the Belgrade years, even his own family didn’t know his whereabouts. According to Karadžić, that was crucial because his family was being interrogated with ”Gestapo-like measures”. His son was held for questioning for 10 days.
As Karadžić aspired to change the tone of his voice in order not to sound like himself, speaking for a long time was an arduous task. Therefore it was imperative to be able to keep one’s mouth shut as much as possible and let others take the leading role.
As a former therapist, he had become an excellent listener.
”I preferred to listening to others more than to talking to them. You cannot imagine how much ordinary people prefer to be asked than to ask, and to be able to tell something about themselves, than to listen to others.”
According to Karadžić, he liked the fact that as Dr. Dabić he was able to connect with the sides of his personality that had not been active during his political career: homo spiritualis, homo religiosus and homo medicus – as he puts it.
”All the ones that I loved more than my ’homo politicus’.”
In the end, it was a phone call that blew Karadžić’s cover. The Serbian Security Intelligence Agency had been listening in on the phones of Karadžić’s relatives and friends for some time. In early 2008, there was a peculiar call made from the phone of Karadžić’s brother, Lukahttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=luka.
Previously, Luka, who worked as an entrepreneur, hadn’t shown any interest in alternative medicine. Suddenly, he was calling a man living on the third floor of an apartment building on the outskirts of Belgrade, who obviously had something to do with the subject.
The intelligence agents wondered who Dragan Dabić really was. In the process, they soon learnt that, in the Serbian town of Ruma, there was a man of the same name who even had the exact same date of birth. The agents also figured out that Dr. Dabić possessed at least four mobile phones with which he kept in contact with Serbian nationalists who campaigned against the Hague tribunal.
As one of the agents came back from Dabić’s house, he had a radical idea: what if Dabić was not a link to Karadžić, but Karadžić himself?
The agents became more certain of Dr. Dabić’s real identity, but they had doubts over whether they would get permission from their superiors to make an arrest.
In 2008, though, Serbia was getting closer to the European Union which demanded that the war crimes suspects be extradited to the Hague. If that condition was not met, the membership talks would go nowhere.
After the parliamentary election, a government was formed by the EU-oriented parties and a pro-Western president, Boris Tadićhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=boris+tadic,chose his own man to lead the intelligence agency.
As the arrest itself came, it was not a big surprise for the fugitive himself. He had spotted many unfamiliar faces in the neighbourhood. He had realised he was being followed.
As the sun was setting on July 18, Dabić packed his most important belongings into a knapsack, a shopping basket and a white plastic bag. Then he stepped onto bus number 73. It is still unknown to where he intended to escape.
Dabić was sitting on the bus reading a book written by Theophan Zatvornikhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=theophan+zatvornik, a saint of the Orthodox Church, as four police men, disguised as ticket inspectors, came in. Dabić was reaching for his pass in his pocket as one of the police officers grabbed his arm and asked:
”Dr. Karadžić?”
”No, it’s Dragan Dabić,” the bearded man replied.
”No, it’s Radovan Karadžić,” the undercover officer insisted.
”Are your superiors aware of what you are doing?” Karadžić asked.
”Yes, fully,” the policeman replied.
Karadžić replied to my questions after he had been given his final judgement. Karadžić listened to the judge calmly at the courtroom in the Hague on March 20. As the ruling came, a decade-long judicial process was finally over.
In 2016, the ICTY had given Karadžić a 40-year prison sentence for his role in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. According to the court, Karadžić became aware of the killings in Srebrenica no later than the evening of the 13th of July, 1995, as the executions had begun the previous day. This would have obligated him to prevent the crimes and punish the perpetrators. Instead, Karadžić took part in the implementation of the massacre, at least from July 13th onwards, the court concluded.
Both prosecutor and Karadžić appealed the verdict.
This spring, the appeals court turned down nearly all of Karadžić’s appeals.
In addition to the Srebrenica massacre, he was convicted of the war crimes connected to the Siege of Sarajevo, forcible population transfers, prison camps, and of taking UN Peacekeepers hostage.
Given the ”extraordinary gravity” of the crimes, the appeals chamber increased Karadžić’s sentence from 40 years to life in prison.
The relatives of Srebrenica victims applauded and whistled in the courtroom’s public gallery.
The sentence confirmed that Karadžić’s show in politics and international criminal justice was over.
Things might have turned out very differently. Karadžić writes that it was to some extent an accident that he ended up in politics.
”I didn't like politics as a profession, and I never believed that I was going to exercise it professionally.”
Karadžić’s mind goes back to the early 1990s. He writes that it would have been prudent to arrange things in Bosnia in the same manner as they were arranged in the case of Northern Ireland when Ireland gained independence: Bosnia’s Serb-dominated regions should have remained part of Serbian-led Yugoslavia. On the other hand, the rest of Bosnia could have gained its independence. All of this could have been accomplished without a war. But the war broke out and Karadžić will spend the rest of his life in prison. Soon it will be decided in which country he will serve his sentence.
Karadžić faces the same fact as many other world leaders these days: he is liable not only to his own people but also to international criminal justice. Karadžić might have thought he was protecting Serbs, but on some occasions he went too far or didn’t punish those who did. He is responsible for atrocities that the world won’t forget.
In a poem he wrote as a young psychiatrist, Karadžić had issued a warning which he himself did not heed while serving in high office:
Measure your steps, your hand's twists/
That spear you throw is mad/
The landscapes awaiting it are full of no names and no reason.
