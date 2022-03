Joint Letter Against the War in Ukraine of the Russian Scholars Working in Finland

We, Russian scientists and researchers, working in Finnish universities stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian colleagues, their families, Ukraine and all the people who oppose the war. We declare a strong protest against the war with Ukraine. We call to end this war immediately!

We find no justification for the invasion and utterly condemn this unprovoked military assault. We reject Vladimir Putin’s distorted historical revisionism, myths and cynical lies that deny the right to self-determination of the Ukrainian nation and justify Russia’s imperialism. We condemn the Kremlin’s horrific misinformation campaign as well as Putin’s misrepresentation of Holocaust history to justify the war.

No to war in Ukraine! Putin’s war against Ukraine must be stopped!

Anna Avdeeva, postdoc researcher, University of Helsinki

Daria Krivonos, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Anna Zhelnina, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Anna Pivovarova, doctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Nuriiar Safarov, doctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Anna Medvedeva, postdoc, Tampere University

Margarita Zavadskaya, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Victoria Peemot, associated researcher, University of Helsinki

Anna Varfolomeeva, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Nikita Balagurov, doctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Mihail Kopotev, PhD, assoc. prof., University of Helsinki

Ksenia Shagal, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Dmitry Arzyutov, University of Oulu

Katarina Lopatkina, PhD, independent researcher, Helsinki

Elena Gorbacheva, doctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Mikhail Nakonechnyi, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Olga Zeveleva, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Pavel Falaleev, doctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Tamara Polyakova, doctoral researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Olga Neustroeva, doctoral researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Gleb Yarovoy, doctoral researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Dr. Ignat Kulkov, postdoc, Åbo Akademi University

Anton Kuzmin, project researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Denis Dobrynin, early stage researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Eveliina Heino, PhD, university lecturer, University of Helsinki

Lidia Pivovarova, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Tatjana Rynkänen, PhD, university teacher, University of Eastern Finland

Olga Davydova-Minguet, PhD, professor, University of Eastern Finland

Nelli Piattoeva, PhD, associate professor, Tampere University

Valeria Peshko, doctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Meri Herrala, Ph.D., docent of Soviet cultural history, University of Eastern Finland

Elina Viljanen, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Leena Kilpeläinen, independent filmmaker, Kirkkonummi

Larisa Kangaspuro, research coordinator, University of Helsinki

Ilia Moshnikov, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Artem Plyusnin, doctoral candidate, University of Turku

Ilya Usoskin, professor, University of Oulu

Filipp Temerov, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Oulu

Sergei Bogatyrev, FT, dosentti, Helsingin yliopisto / PhD, docent, University of Helsinki

Vitaly Neustroev, PhD, docent, senior research fellow, University of Oulu

Anna Slita, doctoral researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Diana Temerova, doctoral researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Kseniia Konopkina, doctoral researcher, Tampere University

Olga Kantokoski, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki.

Beliaev Andrei, PhD, researcher, University of Eastern Finland.

Dmitry Kurnosov, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Olga Nikolaeva, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Evgenii Ulybin, computer science teacher, Yrkesinstitutet Prakticum

Ilya Skovorodkin, PhD, Adjunct Professor, University of Oulu

Yulia Gataulina, Doctoral student, Tampere University

Olga Dovbysh, postdoctoral researcher, University of Helsinki

Tatiana Romashko, doctoral researcher, University of Jyväskylä