Uuden Star Warsin traileri ilmestyi, ja ihmiset sekosivat maailman söpöimmästä oliosta nimeltä Porg

If even one Porg dies, I will fucking burn the Star Wars franchise to the ground pic.twitter.com/0l7a2BtFsGhttps://t.co/0l7a2BtFsG — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) October 10, 2017 https://twitter.com/netw3rk/status/917578327799472128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IF THIS CREATURE BECOMES THE NEW MINIONS I SWEAR I WILL FUCKING RIOT #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw pic.twitter.com/ypJb240chXhttps://t.co/ypJb240chX — spooky mel🎃 (@shxrlocked) October 10, 2017 https://twitter.com/shxrlocked/status/917577305425297410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

My 7 yr old daughter loves the Porgs in #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw trailer, not just cos they are cute but she is pleased that Chewie isn't lonely. Bless pic.twitter.com/Qet92Y4hq8https://t.co/Qet92Y4hq8 — Dean Newman (@Loxley_1975) October 10, 2017 https://twitter.com/Loxley_1975/status/917676234347335680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When you realize #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw is really just about Porgs. pic.twitter.com/P61tXvTixOhttps://t.co/P61tXvTixO — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) October 10, 2017 https://twitter.com/BadFatherHan/status/917599768947380225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer **SPOILER**



This little creature is the actual Last Jedi.



His name is Georgie Porgie.#TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw pic.twitter.com/DXCtKGPdOIhttps://t.co/DXCtKGPdOI — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) October 10, 2017 https://twitter.com/iamTannenbaum/status/917575518844801024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

this live action Pokémon movie is looking great pic.twitter.com/kYPgpea25Ahttps://t.co/kYPgpea25A — spooky daddy™ 🕷🔮🕸 (@motelsonthemoon) October 10, 2017 https://twitter.com/motelsonthemoon/status/917580757857685504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Star Wars Story people really want to see pic.twitter.com/61rdFNCgByhttps://t.co/61rdFNCgBy — Tylor (@theSirToasty) October 10, 2017 https://twitter.com/theSirToasty/status/917585889643188224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

