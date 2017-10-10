Trailerissa esiintyy hieman puolentoista minuutin jälkeen olio, jonka nimi tai vähintään laji on jo myyntiin tulleiden oheistuotteiden perusteella Porg.
Porg esiintyy trailerissa yhdessä Chewbaccan kanssa ja on kohtauksessa ilmeisesti Millenium Falconin kyydissä. Porg päästää huudon.
Ihmiset rakastuivat välittömästi. Kooste Porg-twiiteistä alla.
If even one Porg dies, I will fucking burn the Star Wars franchise to the ground pic.twitter.com/0l7a2BtFsGhttps://t.co/0l7a2BtFsG— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/netw3rk/status/917578327799472128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
IF THIS CREATURE BECOMES THE NEW MINIONS I SWEAR I WILL FUCKING RIOT #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw pic.twitter.com/ypJb240chXhttps://t.co/ypJb240chX— spooky mel🎃 (@shxrlocked) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/shxrlocked/status/917577305425297410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
My 7 yr old daughter loves the Porgs in #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw trailer, not just cos they are cute but she is pleased that Chewie isn't lonely. Bless pic.twitter.com/Qet92Y4hq8https://t.co/Qet92Y4hq8— Dean Newman (@Loxley_1975) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/Loxley_1975/status/917676234347335680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
When you realize #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw is really just about Porgs. pic.twitter.com/P61tXvTixOhttps://t.co/P61tXvTixO— Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/BadFatherHan/status/917599768947380225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
pic.twitter.com/tpvh0JmGGJhttps://t.co/tpvh0JmGGJ— gem (@gayivys) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/gayivys/status/917574757058355200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer **SPOILER**— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/iamTannenbaum/status/917575518844801024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
This little creature is the actual Last Jedi.
His name is Georgie Porgie.#TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw pic.twitter.com/DXCtKGPdOIhttps://t.co/DXCtKGPdOI
a meme for these trying times #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw pic.twitter.com/Jb0yZLxrXVhttps://t.co/Jb0yZLxrXV— tardigrade fan acc (@boldlygaying) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/boldlygaying/status/917574229645807618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
actual footage of me watching the trailer for #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw pic.twitter.com/KsIvjsaMUMhttps://t.co/KsIvjsaMUM— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/RachelLeishman/status/917575290615873536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
this live action Pokémon movie is looking great pic.twitter.com/kYPgpea25Ahttps://t.co/kYPgpea25A— spooky daddy™ 🕷🔮🕸 (@motelsonthemoon) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/motelsonthemoon/status/917580757857685504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Every @starwarshttps://twitter.com/starwars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw fan right now (possibly, maybe)...#TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw #PorgNationhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/PorgNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw pic.twitter.com/3ZGabMNwzChttps://t.co/3ZGabMNwzC— Michael E. Fromm (@MichaelEFromm) September 6, 2017https://twitter.com/MichaelEFromm/status/905419299480797184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
#porgshttps://twitter.com/hashtag/porgs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw have a higher approval rating than #Trumphttps://twitter.com/hashtag/Trump?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw . #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw— Chris Ross (@mestasenesta) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/mestasenesta/status/917711354647236608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
We must protect the porg at all cost. #TheLastJedihttps://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLastJedi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw pic.twitter.com/Zit3SW1Sqhhttps://t.co/Zit3SW1Sqh— Jayson Prim (@jaysonprim) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/jaysonprim/status/917710463546253312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The Star Wars Story people really want to see pic.twitter.com/61rdFNCgByhttps://t.co/61rdFNCgBy— Tylor (@theSirToasty) October 10, 2017https://twitter.com/theSirToasty/status/917585889643188224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The Last Jedi eli ”Viimeinen jedi” tai ”Viimeiset jedit” tulee elokuvateattereihin 15. joulukuuta. Ensimmäisten lippujen myynti alkoi tänään.
Siinä tapauksessa että viimeinen jedi ei ole Porg, tämän linkin takana on spekulaatiota siitä, mitä elokuvan nimi tarkoittaahttps://www.hs.fi/nyt/art-2000005171858.html.