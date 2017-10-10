Porg päästää huudon uuden Star Warsin trailerissa. (KUVA: Kuvakaappaus)

Uuden Star Warsin traileri ilmestyi, ja ihmiset sekosivat maailman söpöimmästä oliosta nimeltä Porg

Porg esiintyy trailerissa yhdessä Chewbaccan kanssa ja on kohtauksessa ilmeisesti Millenium Falconin kyydissä. Porg päästää huudon.

Julkaistu:

Uuden Star Wars -elokuvan The Last Jedi traileri ilmestyi tiistain vastaisena yönä Suomen aikaa.

Trailerissa esiintyy hieman puolentoista minuutin jälkeen olio, jonka nimi tai vähintään laji on jo myyntiin tulleiden oheistuotteiden perusteella Porg.



Porg esiintyy trailerissa yhdessä Chewbaccan kanssa ja on kohtauksessa ilmeisesti Millenium Falconin kyydissä. Porg päästää huudon.

Ihmiset rakastuivat välittömästi. Kooste Porg-twiiteistä alla.



The Last Jedi eli ”Viimeinen jedi” tai ”Viimeiset jedit” tulee elokuvateattereihin 15. joulukuuta. Ensimmäisten lippujen myynti alkoi tänään.
Siinä tapauksessa että viimeinen jedi ei ole Porg, tämän linkin takana on spekulaatiota siitä, mitä elokuvan nimi tarkoittaa.
