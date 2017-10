BREAKING DOWN THE BARRIERS OF FEMALE SEXUAL WELL-BEING Photographer, Alberti, captures facial expressions of women having orgasms In a daring and bold move, Brazilian photographer, Marcos Alberti, acclaimed for last year’s “3 Glasses” project on drinking alcohol in moderation, set out on a new mission to break down the barriers of female sexual well-being in his latest quest, the "O Project". Together with sexual well-being brand, Smile Makers, Alberti presented female sexuality like it's never been done. Alberti captured the facial expressions of more than 20 women before, during, and after their sexual experience.https://www.instagram.com/p/BaZc3LmF2bq/

