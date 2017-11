Nyt.fi

Trumpin Twitter-tili katosi, ja ihmiset hurrasivat 11 minuutin ajan – Tapaus on Twitterille äärimmäisen nolo j

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRFhttps://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/TwitterGov/status/926267806261407744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

THREAD: Some of you have been asking why we haven't taken down the Tweet mentioned here: https://t.co/CecwG0qHmqhttps://t.co/CecwG0qHmq 1/6 — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) September 25, 2017 https://twitter.com/Policy/status/912438046515220480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Exit interview video of the Twitter employee that deactivated Trump's Twitter pic.twitter.com/biyZp6khhBhttps://t.co/biyZp6khhB — Medium Rare (@StickAForkInYou) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/StickAForkInYou/status/926276578677370881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017 https://twitter.com/MikeDrucker/status/926223274798874625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When you delete Trump’s twitter account on you last day at Twitter pic.twitter.com/51f5FP3Trehttps://t.co/51f5FP3Tre — HoodieXillaValentine (@BlogXilla) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/BlogXilla/status/926275877654196225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Making a kickstarter to tear down a confederate monument and put up a statue of this ex Twitter employee https://t.co/X1Ajh67qD7https://t.co/X1Ajh67qD7 — Emily Kirkpatrick (@kirkpate) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/kirkpate/status/926272912017051649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/DavidJollyFL/status/926257441817415685?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

I survived the Trump twitter outage



November 2, 2017



6:58PM to 7:04PM #neverforgethttps://twitter.com/hashtag/neverforget?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 2, 2017 https://twitter.com/JuddLegum/status/926223787762372608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Someone out there is about to put "deleted Donald Trump's twitter account" on their resume... — Krysti Wilkinson (@krystiwithakay) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/krystiwithakay/status/926326551993389057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Trump's Twitter account was deleted because of a "human error," which also happens to be an appropriate name for Trump's Twitter account. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/Pappiness/status/926317222955450368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw