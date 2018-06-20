My colleague was often held hostage, but why was he murdered?

Pääkirjoitus

The author is the Editor-in-Chief of Helsingin Sanomat.

could not have a package posted to him if he was not notified of its arrival beforehand.He never opened unidentified letters. Far too often, bombs wrapped inside the packages had exploded, killing his colleagues or leaving them with lifelong injuries.It was in this type of environment, in the middle of the bloody Kashmir conflict that has gone on for decades, that journalist Shujaat Bukhari worked.fifteen years ago when we were studying in the United States. At that time, Bukhari was working for the independent Indian publication The Hindu. He was engaged in the same type of work I was - reporting on news and writing interviews, reportages and analyses.However, the conditions we worked in were staggeringly different. In Kashmir, split between India and Pakistan, the word “deadline” has a different ring to it than it does in Finland. Death could be lurking even on the most routine assignments.”Threats to life, intimidation, assault, arrest and censorship have been part of the life of a typical local journalist,” Bukhari wrote in a text published by the BBC two years ago, when violence had once again escalated to the killing of civilians.the sad news arrived by text message.Three unidentified men had shot and killed Bukhari outside the offices of The Rising Kashmir, a newspaper he founded. Two of the Editor-in-Chief’s security guards were also killed in the attack. The police immediately began an investigation of the case. As this article is being written, one suspect has been arrested.Solving the murder and convicting those guilty is important. Globally, nine out of every ten murders of journalists go without a conviction. This means that, in practice, a journalist can be killed without consequence.Bukhari was one of India’s most appreciated and well-known journalists. His death was among the top news stories in India. Social media was flooded with condolences. The governments of India and Pakistan expressed their condolences to the family.knew the risks of his work. He had narrowly survived an attack in the capital of Kashmir, Srinagar, in summer 2006.Soon after, he sent an e-mail expressing his relief. In it, he described how he had been kidnapped and put into a vehicle while being threatened with a gun on a weeknight in the centre of his hometown.On the other side of Srinagar, one of the kidnappers had tried to shoot him, but the gun jammed. The kidnappers fled. The death of a colleague had been so close that I mentioned Bukhari’s case in an article in Helsingin Sanomat 12 years ago.By then, Bukhari had already been kidnapped four times. Both sides of the conflict had tormented the independent journalist. He had been held hostage by both Islamist militants and Indian paramilitary forces.Even after these difficult experiences, he was able to report from the centre of the hatred between India and Pakistan analytically, yet with humanity.could have chosen another path and left Kashmir with his family. But he wanted to live and work with his community because he was driven by a calling.He believed that free and responsible reporting would advance the peace process in Kashmir. He was particularly worried about the local youth radicalised by the conflict."Are there no alternatives? Or do we have to force ourselves to be content with the idea that when you throw a stone, stage a protest or pick up a gun, the response is the same — the bullet?" Bukhari asked and referred to the excessive force used by officials that only served to fuel the cycle of violence. He saw the solution in politics, not in guns.Bukhari also visited Finland and learned about the self-government model in use in Åland. The trip, organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, made an impression on him. Kashmiris could have hope if India and Pakistan would just give the population a bit more of their own space. That would require the countries to put an end to the pressure applied with military and armed groups, Bukhari thought.of fate that the United Nations published the first-ever human rights report on Kashmir on the day of Bukhari’s murder.According to the report, the situation in India and Pakistan is untenable. ”It is a conflict that has robbed millions of their basic human rights, and continues to this day to inflict untold suffering,” as stated by the United Nations’ human rights organisation.Bukhari organised peace conferences, where journalists on both sides of the border met one another for the first time.It was precisely for his moderate, solution-centric approach that Shujaat Bukhari was so very dangerous to those who benefit from the conflict. And it is for that reason that he will remain a role model of a brave and fair journalist for us, his colleagues.