”Suomeen pitäisi perustaa Mika Vainio -museo”, sanoo koko taidemaailman vaikutusvaltaisin mies

In memory of Mika Vainio (1963 - 2017) Electronic musician, composer and co-founder of Pan Sonic. Vainio’s radical experimental practice combined techno elements with the sound world of composers such as Alvin Lucier. When I worked with him on his 1997 exhibition Migrateurs at the Musee d’art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, he brought dead radios back to life, aligning them on specific frequencies. I remember him telling me that all sound is about emotions. #mikavainio #pansonichttps://www.instagram.com/p/BS2IIhUFl1c/

