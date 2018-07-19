This is Finland: After Trump and Putin leave, the president heads across the street for a drink

After the motorcades of Donald Trumphttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=donald+trump and Vladimir Putinhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=vladimir+putin had left for the airport, president Sauli Niinistöhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=sauli+niinisto was spotted enjoying a drink in public with his top aides.
A picture circulated on social media showed the president sitting at a terrace table of a bar within shouting distance of the presidential palace.
Communications Director to the President Katri Makkonenhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=katri+makkonen says that people around the table were from the presidential cabinet.
”It was an informal moment between the president and his cabinet after a long day in a gentle summer evening. That is all there is to comment”, Makkonen told HS.
Presidents Trump and Putin are usually seen with large numbers of security personnel around them. In Finland on the other hand, the president gets to move around more freely.
However, there’s at least one guard following Niinistö everywhere he goes. At the beginning of his first term, Niinistö told Finnish public broadcaster Yle that he can’t even go for a short walk with his dog without his security guards.
”I haven’t managed to get out from the residence alone”, Niinistö said in the interviewhttps://yle.fi/uutiset/3-6669042.
President Niinistö is known for making unannounced appearances every now and then. He has, for example, been spotted playing pond hockey in Helsinki’s public outdoor ice rinks.
Kommentit
Kommenttisi on moderoitavana. Viestejä julkaistaan sitä mukaa, kun toimitus ehtii niitä tarkistaa. Viestejä tarkistetaan arkisin kello 7–24 ja viikonloppuisin kello 8–24