Politiikka

This is Finland: After Trump and Putin leave, the president heads across the street for a drink

After Monday’s summit, president Sauli Niinistö of Finland went to a bar. Just like anyone would after a hard day’s work.

After the summit Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö enjoyed a drink with his top aides around the corner from the Presidential Palace. Screen capture from the social media app Jodel.

The difference between Finnish president and his American and Russian counterparts became quite clear on Monday evening.

After the motorcades of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had left for the airport, president Sauli Niinistö was spotted enjoying a drink in public with his top aides.

A picture circulated on social media showed the president sitting at a terrace table of a bar within shouting distance of the presidential palace.

Communications Director to the President Katri Makkonen says that people around the table were from the presidential cabinet.
”It was an informal moment between the president and his cabinet after a long day in a gentle summer evening. That is all there is to comment”, Makkonen told HS.

Presidents Trump and Putin are usually seen with large numbers of security personnel around them. In Finland on the other hand, the president gets to move around more freely.

However, there’s at least one guard following Niinistö everywhere he goes. At the beginning of his first term, Niinistö told Finnish public broadcaster Yle that he can’t even go for a short walk with his dog without his security guards.

”I haven’t managed to get out from the residence alone”, Niinistö said in the interview.

President Niinistö is known for making unannounced appearances every now and then. He has, for example, been spotted playing pond hockey in Helsinki’s public outdoor ice rinks.

President Sauli Niinistö of Finland enjoys playing ice hockey in Helsinki’s public rinks. (KUVA: Markus Jokela / HS)
