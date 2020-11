AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 03: People wait in line for more than an hour to vote at Dan Ruiz Branch Library on November 3, 2020 in Austin, Texas. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. LEHTIKUVA / Getty Images / AFP Instructions: FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS TELEVISION USE ONLY­