For almost a year, a Finnish teacher covertly taught children in the al-Hol refugee camp in Syria using WhatsApp messages. According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, the Kurdish administration has delayed the repatriation of the Finnish children and their mothers.

At the beginning of April 2020, Ilona Taimela, who is a teacher, received an unordinary private message on Facebook.

The sender was Tuija Tammelander, school director of the Finnish Lifelong Learning Foundation (Kvs Foundation).

Tammelander was contacting Taimela to ask if she would know of a teacher who had experience in multiculturalism. In addition, they should have experience with teaching Muslim students in particular.

As it happened, Taimela knew just the right teacher for the job: herself.

Taimela, who lives in Espoo, which is in the Helsinki metropolitan area, has taught for many years in schools where a large proportion of the pupils were of an immigrant background. She has also worked as an educational consultant and researched the experiences of Finnish children living abroad. Not only that, but as a child Taimela herself lived abroad, in Tanzania. The country has a large Muslim population.

At the time Tammelander contacted her, she had recently founded her own company in the education sector. The service she provided involved travelling abroad to train teachers. This came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. That left Taimela with time on her hands.

On receiving the message, she naturally wanted to know more.

However, Tammelander said she could not provide any more information in a Facebook message. The project was confidential, and would have to be discussed by phone.

During the phone call, Tammelander explained that the task would be to provide teaching remotely for Finnish children living in the al-Hol camp in Syria. Taimela was told not to talk about the project with outsiders.

Al-Hol is a remote small town in northern Syria, near the Iraqi border. Few Finns would probably have ever heard of it, if it were not home to a detention camp that made headlines around the world. Tens of thousands of people were relocated there from the area where the jihadist organisation the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) had established its self-proclaimed ‘caliphate’. They had lived there until this regime came to an end. The camp is guarded by Kurdish-led forces.

At that time, in the spring of 2020, just over 40 Finnish women and children lived in the camp.

In the autumn of 2019, Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (a member of the Green Party) had appointed diplomat Jussi Tanner as a special envoy to negotiate the repatriation of the Finns in the camp. The decision on repatriation sparked a heated controversy in Finland. Children could not be taken from the camp and relocated in Finland without their mothers, whom the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo) considers a security threat. After the political storm, the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (of the Social Democratic Party) finally decided formally that the children must be helped. If necessary, they would be brought to Finland with their mothers.

Special envoy Tanner says that he initially estimated the task would be completed in a couple of months, and that most of the Finns would have been brought back to Finland by January 2020 at the latest.

This turned out to be an overly optimistic estimate. During the winter of 2019–2020, only two children, both of them orphans, were brought to Finland from the camp. Negotiations with the Kurds on repatriation dragged on.

At the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, some were thinking about what else could be done for children in the camp. The view was that Finland was bound by a constitutional obligation. According to the Constitution of Finland, the Finnish authorities have a duty to safeguard fundamental and human rights.

A woman walking in the al-Hol camp in April 2019. There are still 8,500 people living in tents in the part of the camp reserved for foreigners. There are more than 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis in the camp.

Winter conditions at the tent-filled camp were miserable. According to aid organisations, in 2019 more than 500 people died in al-Hol camp, most of them children. Like the others, the Finnish children also suffered from diarrhoea, nutritional deficiencies and various other sicknesses.

Before ending up in the camp, the children had lived amidst fighting. When the caliphate lost the territories it had claimed, families retreated from villages and towns in the Euphrates valley. According to the special envoy Tanner, some of the Finnish children had also been injured by shrapnel during the battle for Baghouz that began in February 2019. The last stronghold of the ISIS caliphate, the town was captured by Kurdish forces with the support of aerial bombardment by an alliance led by the United States.

Due to the injuries and illnesses, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs arranged a remote pediatrician for the Finnish children with the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa at the end of the year. The doctor has answered mothers’ questions via instant messaging.

Then came March 2020. As part of the efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Finnish government took the drastic measure of closing schools. Almost overnight, teachers had to come up with ways to teach remotely.

The children of the foreign service officials also switched to remote learning. This gave Tanner’s team a bright idea: would something similar be possible for the Finnish children living in the al-Hol camp?

The ministry began to consider whether one could arrange at least some kind of activities for the children during the day. This would help ensure that the children would have some routine in their lives, and something that might prepare them for life in Finland.

Olli-Pekka Heinonen, the then-Director General of the Finnish National Agency for Education, put the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in touch with the Kvs Foundation, which has for decades been providing remote teaching for Finnish children abroad. Typically, these children lived abroad due to a parent or guardian being posted to another country.

Kvs Foundation CEO Lauri Tuomi welcomed the proposal, and from then on things progressed rapidly. The Ministry of Education and Culture granted pilot funding for the project, and the funding was later continued.

Children carrying water canisters at al-Hol camp in January 2020. There is a shortage of water in the camp, and often it must be fetched from a long distance.

The detainees of the al-Hol camp do not have access to computers. Internet connections are poor. According to the rule set by the Kurds who run the camp, detainees are not even allowed to have mobile phones.

Therefore, the children had to be taught via mobile phone in secret, unbeknownst to the soldiers guarding the camp.

Not all the Finnish mothers in the camp were unreservedly enthusiastic about the project.

However, the teaching would not be possible without the help of the mothers, as it had to be provided by WhatsApp messaging on the mothers’ phones.

Before starting the teaching, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs asked mothers about their interest in remote teaching for their children.

“Some of them though it was a brilliant idea,” says Tanner.

“Others thought it might be worth a try, as long as there would be nothing about ’LGBT stuff’ or anything like that.”

A total of 23 children participated.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs did not ask the Kurdish administration of the camp for permission to provide distance teaching. This decision was taken on the grounds that the right to an education is a fundamental right of children, “and you don’t ask permission for such things.”

The Kvs Foundation and the teachers hired for the project began planning the teaching. According to the teachers, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs did not intervene in the content of the teaching in any way.

Taimela would have one teaching colleague for the project, a recently-graduated special needs teacher. For security reasons, the distance school teachers would use the pseudonyms ‘Saara’ and ‘Aino’. And they were wearing sunglasses in the photos they sent, for added anonymity.

There were still a lot of ISIS supporters in the camp, and it wasn’t easy to predict what they might think about a distance school. Besides, the repatriation of the al-Hol mothers and children provoked so much controversy in Finland that the security of the teachers and their ability to work in peace became a consideration.

The first messages to the children who had been enrolled for the distance school were sent in early May 2020.

Ilona Taimela used the pseudonym ‘Saara’. The photo had been taken at the Pori Jazz festival. Screenshots of messages sent by the teachers.

Every schoolday morning, Taimela would sit at her computer at home in Espoo and open up a connection to Syria. Meanwhile, her own teenage children started their remote school day at home.

Assignments were sent to the children in al-Hol every weekday morning at 9 o’clock. The class schedule included Finnish, maths, environmental studies and history. English was added later, at the request of the students. In the afternoons, the teachers sent stories for the children to listen to, and additional assignments for those who wanted them.

The children were divided into groups. The ‘Omena’ (apple) group consisted of the youngest of the children in the school, between the ages of three and five. The children in the ‘Mansikka’ (strawberry) group ranged in age from six to eight, and in the ‘Appelsiini’ (orange) group from nine to 12. There was also a ‘Vesimeloni’ (watermelon) group, consisting of teenagers of secondary and upper secondary school age.

Most of the Finnish children were younger than school age when they arrived at the camp. Some of the older children had attended school in Finland at some point, but that had been years ago. In the caliphate of ISIS, some of the children had studied Arabic and mathematics.

“Even the students in the ‘watermelons’ group sometimes had to be given primary school-level assignments, because they had no foundation. We had to work on very basic things with them for a really long time,” says Taimela.

At the camp, the Finnish children had no opportunity to go to school. The Save the Children organisation has arranged some teaching in the camps in the area, but that too has long been on hold on account of the pandemic.

Before starting the distance school, the teachers held a remote videoconference with Kirsi Peltonen, who is a senior researcher at the University of Turku’s Research Centre for Child Psychiatry. Peltonen has conducted research with children of asylum seekers and children in war zones. She emphasised to the teachers that in conflict areas, children experience a wide range of traumas that may impair memory and learning. For this reason, it should not be assumed that the children would be able to learn and do school work at the level that would be typical of their peers.

“This became the key principle for us,” Taimela says.

Some of the mothers spoke Arabic or English to the children, and not all of the children spoke Finnish. Some of the mothers wanted to communicate with the teachers in English at first, but before long all correspondence took place in Finnish.

The teachers did not have ready-made teaching materials at their disposal. All the materials had to be prepared separately to be suitable for sending in WhatsApp messages. The teachers would typically send hundreds of messages a day to the camp.

To begin with, the teachers sent a lot of photos in their messages. However, the mothers complained that the images loaded slowly on their phones. This used up a larger amount of their credit, which made it expensive for them. So the amount of images sent was reduced.

The teachers used a lot of emojis. They were useful in teaching maths, for instance. Pupils were asked to add up the fruits or animals shown in each of the emojis sent. One thing that caused problems was that it is not possible to write fractions on WhatsApp.

Teachers sent words as voice messages for the children to practice. In the messages, they read aloud Finnish children’s poems and Eduard Uspenski’s book Uncle Fedya, His Dog, and His Cat, chapter by chapter.

Because participation in the school was voluntary, the teachers tried to inspire the pupils by tailoring the teaching to their interests.

"One boy wasn't keen on reading, but he said he was interested in big animals”, Taimela says.

Armed with that information, the teachers sent him texts about leopards, giraffes and the like. This was how they encouraged the boy to read.

“Another child was interested in maps, so we sent those too.”

Taimela also sent photos of a deer that had wandered into her backyard in Espoo.

Problems arose now and again: a child would get sick, there would be unrest in the camp, or a storm had knocked down a tent. In such cases, teaching was suspended.

The teachers also discovered that the mothers worked during the day at the camp to make ends meet. This meant that sometimes the children would only get help with their schoolwork in the evenings.

An informal economic system operates in al-Hol. Women run stalls or kiosks, cook for each other or do laundry.

In the summer, the temperature at the camp rose to over 40 °C. There was a shortage of water, and it often had to be fetched over long distances.

Sometimes the internet connection did not work, mobile phones could not be charged, or the SIM cards could not be unlocked. The mothers would occasionally tell the teachers that soldiers were doing the rounds in the camp, so they would have to hide their phones.

So, teaching would be suspended again.

Because the distance school had to operate in secret, the teachers couldn’t just send the children outdoors to do their assignments. Sometimes they would ask the children to carry out various practical learning activities, such as collecting stones for use in assignments or arranging various items from lightest to heaviest.

And sometimes good things happened at the camp, too. Some of the messages the teachers received made very pleasant reading. Some of the children had been flying kites or playing football.

A six-year-old child learned to read during the distance teaching.

The teachers sent instructions to the camp for playing games that are popular in Finland.

Taimela and her colleague tried to teach the children about Finland, as some of them had very little understanding of what life is like in that faraway country. The WhatsApp messages covered topics including Finnish history, geography and food. Outdoor clothes, woolly hats and mittens.

According to Taimela, the teaching followed the Finnish national core curricula for early childhood education and basic education.

The only requests the teachers received from the mothers that directly referred to Islam concerned Islamic holidays. They asked for a break from teaching before these occasions in order to have time to prepare the foods. Only once did the teachers get complaints about the content of their teaching. The cause of this was an audio recording in Finnish of a book called Flora the Fairy’s Magic Spells.

“Some of the mothers asked if we could pick another book from that series. They didn’t want any books about spells or magic. We told them to just ignore the one we sent, we’ll find you another story,” says Taimela.

Sometimes contact with some of the mothers would break down for an unknown reason. This worried Taimela and her colleague.

In some cases, they discovered, it was because the mother and her children had been repatriated to Finland.

Taimela says she hasn’t given much thought to the ideologies of the parents or what they may have done in the caliphate. As she sees it, her duty as a teacher is simply to teach the children and provide support for parents. Many of the women had experienced discrimination in Finland. For this reason, Taimela considered it very important to try to earn their trust. This was also important because of the voluntary nature of the schooling, which would not even be possible without the input of the mothers, simply because their phones were needed for it.

The al-Hol children who participated in the distance school did assignments in their notebooks, and sometimes sent photos of the completed assignments to the teachers. Teachers could not review assignments in the same way as usual, however.

Taimela was familiar with the distance school concept long before embarking on the al-Hol project. She has previously trained Kvs Foundation remote teachers in understanding the multicultural identity of Finnish children living abroad.

Although the situation during the coronavirus pandemic might suggest otherwise, distance learning is nothing new in Finland. The Kvs Foundation began remote teaching for Finnish children abroad in the 1970s. The schoolwork and homework were sent by post. Last year, the foundation’s Kulkuri School of Distance Education had more than 400 pupils. The main subject that the students learned through distance school was their native language. Nowadays, of course, students study via computer in online school, using videos, links and other teaching aids.

However, the roots of present-day distance education in Finland go back over a century. Its emergence was spurred by another devastating pandemic, the Spanish flu.

As the disease spread, there was an urgent need to come up with a way of enabling people to learn at home. In 1919, the Kvs Foundation received the first contributions from the Finnish State for developing a homeschooling system. The result was the Kvs Foundation’s Kirjeopisto, or ‘correspondence school’, which at one time had the largest number of students of any educational institution in Finland. A couple of decades later, the school enabled tens of thousands of soldiers to continue their education during the trench warfare phase (1942–1944) of the Finnish Continuation War against the Soviet Union (1941–1944).

War has drawn thousands of foreign women to Syria over the years. The Finnish women living in al-Hol did not all come to Syria at the same time. The first went there in 2012, before ISIS took control of more and more territory in the area, and the last as recently as late 2017 or early 2018.

Tanner, the special envoy of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, says that the al-Hol Finns are not a uniform group. Some of them have been hoping for the re-establishment of the caliphate during their time in the camp. Others, he says, have “pretty good grounds” to claim that they were taken to Syria against their own will. In between those two extremes are a variety of different circumstances. Virtually all the women who made it to the region came through Turkey, some perhaps having been enticed there by their husbands.

Tanner’s job, based on case by case evaluation, is to make the decision on repatriation of each particular child, together with the mother if necessary. He has been in close, even daily contact with the women.

The desire of the women to cooperate with representatives of the Finnish state has varied.

However, Tanner thinks that the mothers made a big effort in difficult camp conditions to ensure their children could study, and that tells you something encouraging about their attitude towards the Finnish society. However, he emphasises that the purpose of distance teaching is to provide children with the opportunity to attend school.

Tanner says he was amazed how far the teachers took the distance education. The idea of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs was originally to offer the children something to keep them occupied in the camp.

Might it be that the women agreed to the distance schooling for their children to facilitate their return to Finland?

“I’ve thought about that a lot. It is possible, but participating in the school did demand a lot. It was quite a hassle for them, and it doesn’t seem plausible that it was just because of that,” Tanner says.

He has also given some thought to whether a distance school could put women and children in the camp at risk. According to some publicly available information, the al-Hol camp has been controlled by the secret police of ISIS. There have been dozens of killings in the Syrian and Iraqi area of the camp this year.

But according to Tanner, the allegations of ISIS having organised religious police running the al-Hol foreign annex don’t seem plausible. He compares the al-Hol annex for foreigners to the Mamertine Prison in ancient Rome where those sentenced to death awaited execution, and order prevailed only outside the walls. Inside, anything could happen.

In al-Hol, everyone takes care of their own.

For safety reasons, there was no desire to make the distance school public in Finland – when it was still operating.

In spring 2021, the teachers lost contact with the women at the al-Hol camp. The mothers no longer responded to the teachers’ WhatsApp messages.

The Kurdish-led troops are disrupting telecommunications at the camp. In recent times, this has made communication with camp detainees even more difficult. During the period when the school was operating, some of the Finns were transferred to a smaller camp, al-Roj, where supervision is stricter.

Continuing the schooling is therefore no longer possible, at least for now.

And in any case, there are not that many students anymore. Two-thirds of the Finns in the al-Hol camp are now in Finland. Some detainees had fled the camp, after which the authorities have helped them to Finland. A total of 30 detainees have been brought to Finland. The Finns that were repatriated most recently were taken from al-Hol by the Finnish authorities in July 2021.

They now live in municipalities in different parts of the country. Taimela has not heard much from most of them. The contact details of the distance school teachers were passed on to the municipalities, but only one contacted the teachers.

Taimela met the mother and her children. She has kept in touch with her, and helped her and her children to settle in Finland. Taimela says she was taken aback at how little support this mother and her children, at least, received from the authorities in adjusting to everyday life in Finland.

About 15 Finns, including about a dozen children, are still detained in camps in northeastern Syria. At least some of the children’s mothers still want to return to Finland. Tanner won’t give any details on whether all the Finns want to return.

European countries were initially reluctant to take their citizens from the al-Hol camp. Since then, however, several countries have changed their approach. Denmark, for example, recently made a U-turn, announcing that it would repatriate Danish citizens from the camp. The Danish Security and Intelligent Service (PET) came to the conclusion that the risk of the children in the camp becoming radicalised is a greater risk than their relocation to Denmark with the help of the authorities.

To date, no Finns who were in the Syrian conflict zone have been convicted of terrorist offences.

Children peeking through holes in a tent at the al-Hol detention camp in April 2019.

Detainees at the al-Hol camp are facing their third winter since the defeat of ISIS.

Although his assignment was supposed to last only about two months, Tanner will soon have been special envoy for two years.

Why is the whole process taking so long?

The Kurdish-led administration that is in charge of al-Hol has repeatedly told the media, including the Finnish media, that it wants Western countries to shoulder their responsibilities towards its citizens by taking them to their respective countries. According to Kurdish official statements, although children cannot be separated from their mothers there is no obstacle to repatriating children together with the mothers.

In a meeting room at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Tanner pours more coffee. He looks frustrated.

According to him, the whole situation has been “fundamentally misunderstood” by the Western media.

In reality, Tanner says, the problem from the start has been that the repatriation of each family had to be negotiated for a very long time before the Kurds would agree to handing them over. The repatriation of Finnish mothers and children in December 2020 was the result of a year of negotiations.

”Repatriations should not have taken this long. Western governments are not blameless by any means, but the self-administration in North East Syria shares part of the responsibility for keeping the children in prolonged detention”, Tanner says.

According to Tanner, one can only speculate at the root cause of the negotiations taking so long..

“But it’s probably not a bad guess that for them there’s an existential question of whether their semi-autonomy will survive at all. If there is one issue in their favour that brings diplomats, visits, constant contact with Western countries, even money and development projects, then why would they want to give up that bargaining chip”, he asks.

The aim of the Kurdish-led regime in northeastern Syria is regional self-government, and the children of al-Hol appear to have become hostages in its struggle for survival. So far, no country has recognised Kurdish self-government. If all the Finns in the camp had already been taken to Finland, northeast Syria would hardly be of interest to Finns at all.

Just very recently, however, the Kurdish line in the negotiations seems to have changed. The most recent repatriation of a Finnish mother and her children took place in July 2021, and went smoothly.

It has still not been possible to bring all the Finns in al-Hol to Finland. Tanner will not disclose any information about ongoing negotiations.

Times goes by, and another new school year has begun while the children grow up at the camp.

At the moment, the Finnish children in al-Hol are receiving no education. The Kvs Foundation is prepared to continue the teaching if contact with the detainees at the camp can be re-established. However, the current funding for the project ends in October 2021.

According to Kvs Foundation CEO Lauri Tuomi, distance learning is often talked about only in the context of problems. It could also be approached as an opportunity. Distance learning can be an option when contact teaching is not possible for one reason or another.

The foundation is now considering whether a similar distance school model could be used in refugee camps or fragile areas elsewhere. Or perhaps it could be used to reach out to children or teenagers who have dropped out of school? The teachers are currently working on a concept description to bring together their experiences from the distance school. Thousands of pages of teaching material have been printed out.

According to Tuomi, the feedback from the al-Hol mothers has been encouraging. Several have been pleased with the assignments, which they said helped their children to speak or read Finnish better. Some of the children have learned to count. However, some of the mothers said that everyday life in the camp was tiring, and they didn’t always have the energy to help their children with their homework. Nonetheless, many were grateful for the opportunity of distance learning for their children.

Taimela began her teaching career over 30 years ago. As she sees it, nobody should have to study in secret.

But the al-Hol teaching experience taught her a great deal about the possibilities of technology, she says. In general, getting to know the learner is an important part of teaching. Taimela says the al-Hol experience proved to her that teaching and learning are possible even in difficult conditions, as long as the teacher listens to the learners and is attentive to their needs.

She often thinks about the children remaining in the camp. They only recognise their teacher by her voice.

It would be nice to meet them one day, Taimela says.