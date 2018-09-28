Jorma Ollila brought Nokia great success. But did he also bring the company down? The former phone giant’s current chairman Risto Siilasmaa tells us what he witnessed

The telling-off had been merciless. Chairman of the board Jorma Ollilahttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Jorma+Ollila had flown off into another of his rages and really laid into Elop.
“I’ve never been in this kind of situation before,” Elop said to the youngest member of the board, Risto Siilasmaa, as they were by themselves during a break in the meeting. There were tears in Elop’s eyes.
This was a big thing to say. On his previous job at software company Microsoft, Elop had got used to the rages of CEO Steve Ballmerhttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Steve+Ballmer, during which both furniture and swear words were flying around freely.
Nokia’s current chairman of the board, Risto Siilasmaahttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Risto+Siilasmaa, tells about the incident in his book Transforming Nokia: The Power of Paranoid Optimism to Lead Through Colossal Change, set for publication in October. The book is Siilasmaa’s interpretation of the collapse of Nokia’s phone business.
It is also a lot more. In it, Siilasmaa tells how Nokia renewed itself and what he himself learned from it all.
He also tells a lot about Jorma Ollila.
Nokia’s seaside villa is located on an island just west of central Helsinki. The company’s old headquarters, nowadays occupied by completely different businesses, can be seen from the windows.
The doorbell has to be rung twice. Then some noise is heard from the inside, and the chairman of the board of Nokia opens the door.
Risto Siilasmaa is now 52 years old. He is dressed in black jeans and a grey shirt. He guides his guest inside and asks him to sit down at the lounge suite. A butler brings a light snack to the table.
Siilasmaa has an air of seriousness. The soon to be published book is bound to create huge headlines and a lot of comment. The book is coming out simultaneously in both Finnish and English.
Siilasmaa says that he is not seeking conflict with his predecessor. He wishes to describe some events to enable others to learn from Nokia’s crisis and renewal.
“I hope our employees will read the book, so that we will not make the same mistakes again. The lesson of the book is a positive one.”
But according to Siilasmaa, in managing a business and treating people, there are certain limits that should not be crossed. By this, he means Jorma Ollila most of all.
In Siilasmaa’s view, Ollila’s raw outbursts of fury as chairman of the board exceeded all limits of reasonableness. The book includes examples of this. Nokia’s former top executives have not discussed Ollila’s bad behaviour in public until now.
Ollila’s repeated fits of rage maintained an atmosphere of fear, which Siilasmaa views as one of the reasons why the mobile phone business collapsed. Questioning was forbidden, information on the ultimate causes of problems was kept under wraps, and those who posed difficult questions were branded as mischief-makers, Siilasmaa says.
When Ollila exploded, he did so in private encounters or on the phone; rarely in a meeting or anywhere else where several people were present.
According to Siilasmaa, all the matters in the book have been verified several times from notes, documents and the participants themselves.
“This is not a book about Jorma Ollila. There just are some people in business who act in ways that are completely unacceptable. They need help, and this can only be given by talking about these things.”
Siilasmaa says that when he wrote the book, he had three alternatives: He could write carefully and only reveal a little. Or he could write another of the countless dull and vacuous books on management and strategy, without mentioning Ollila at all. Or he could speak directly about Ollila’s style of management.
Siilasmaa says that he opted for carefulness. In reality, the book is extremely audacious.
“Risto, why the f*ck do you have to put your nose into the most minute details? You’re always criticizing!” Ollila once shouted at Siilasmaa on the phone, according to the book.
At the time, in July 2010, it was a question of Siilasmaa wanting to know the name of Ollila’s strongest candidate for the successor of Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo. Ollila refused to tell Siilasmaa, as the candidate had required confidentiality.
In Siilasmaa’s view this was strange. How could the board appoint a new managing director without knowing who it was?
Risto Siilasmaa founded Data Fellows, a software company specialising in data security, in 1988 with fellow student Petri Allashttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Petri+Allas. Data Fellows later evolved into public company F-Secure. Siilasmaa became famous, successful and rich.
As an entrepreneur, he was used to taking care of everything. In the beginning, Siilasmaa vacuumed, cleaned the toilets, took care of the bookkeeping and helped customers on the phone as a technical support person. His working days were sixteen hours long.
Siilasmaa says that he already understood early on that the opinions of a company’s employees must be listened to, and that managers too must be able to take criticism.
Things were different at Nokia. Jorma Ollila, who had led the company to fabulous success, had a thorough knowledge of Nokia. This made him into an exceptionally strong leader. He was admired both inside and outside Nokia.
In his book, Siilasmaa described the problems with Nokia’s management, one of which was a fear of speaking out about problems. This claim is not new.
Last spring, researchers Timo O. Vuorihttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Timo+O.+Vuori and Quy N. Huyhttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Quy+N.+Huy published a wide-ranging study based on interviews, according to which Nokia’s managers were afraid to present the board with alternatives. The problem with management is also discussed by two other researchers, Yves Dozhttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Yves+Doz and Keeley Wilsonhttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Keeley+Wilson, in their book Ringtone: Exploring the Rise and Fall of Nokia in Mobile Phones.
“If a company is the biggest in the world in its field, with the biggest amount of money and the biggest investments in research and development, and it nevertheless loses out to its competitors, the only explanation can be some kind of a problem with management,” states Siilasmaa in Koivusaari in August 2018.
In Siilasmaa’s view, management by fear during Ollila’s reign led to bad news being hushed up and information on problems being withheld.
“It was really sad to notice how Jorma had tied his identity to the company’s success so strongly that all criticism directed at the company hit him personally. This was why he defended himself aggressively. Discussion of new alternatives or new problems looming in the future was difficult or impossible.”
In his book, Siilasmaa has condensed his ideas about the work of company boards in three sentences:
“No news is bad news. Bad news is good news. And good news is no news.”
By this, he means that the board must always have an especially good grasp of the company’s difficulties.
When Elop walked up to Siilasmaa in tears, he told him what had happened. Ollila had become enraged at managing director Elop because the latter had been in direct contact with board members, bypassing the chairman. Ollila thus followed the traditional model of management, where the board does not involve itself in the business proper and the managing director primarily has discussions with the chairman.
According to Siilasmaa, however, this was a problem at Nokia because the board did not know enough about the company’s difficulties. The problems were not addressed quickly enough. Nokia’s management was about numbers and not people, he says.
“I would have liked to find out what the key problems were and how they were attempted to be fixed, but I wasn’t given any opportunity to do so. It was forbidden. A board member was not allowed to discuss matters with operative managers, as this was not the tradition at Nokia.”
Now, it must be kept in mind that Siilasmaa was one of the few people on the board who really understood software. And software was what the biggest problems involved. Siilasmaa was only an ordinary member of the board. But he was so worried about Nokia that he felt poking his nose everywhere was his responsibility. This did not suit Ollila, which led to their falling out.
In the end, Siilasmaa considered rebelling against Ollila. But he decided against it. In retrospect, he takes the view that this was perhaps cowardice on his part.
When Risto Siilasmaa was appointed to the board of Nokia in April 2008, for him it was a dream come true. He was only 42, but already on top.
In April–June 2008, Nokia’s operating profit was two billion euros. This was more than during any previous quarter. The company’s global market share in smartphones was more than 50 per cent.
Nokia was one of the most famous companies in the world, and Ollila was Siilasmaa’s idol. Ollila was a superstar of international business. In the 1990s, he had saved Nokia, which was then a diversified conglomerate teetering close to bankruptcy. Invincible, infallible and irreplaceable. The crowned king of mobile phones.
As the heir apparent, Siilasmaa was thrilled. He had gained entry to the inner circle, the top echelons of international business. He had also become the trusted lieutenant of Jorma Ollila.
In October 2008, Nokia’s board met in Beijing. The spouses of the board members were invited along. They stayed in luxury suites at Ritz-Carlton. Each board member had the use of an Audi A8 and a chauffeur with white gloves. The board members moved from place to place under police escort.
Nokia was visible everywhere in Beijing: on advertising billboards, in shop windows and on magazine covers. In China, the board members were treated like politicians on a state visit.
The return journey from Beijing was made on a private plane hired by Ollila. Siilasmaa was amazed and convinced.
The feeling was short-lived. Siilasmaa started to understand that the work of the board did not meet his expectations. Already two years later, he considered resigning for the first time.
According to the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, the board of directors of a limited liability company ”shall see to ... the appropriate organisation of the company’s operations”. The board must have an awareness of the development of the company’s business and its financial situation.
The board also appoints and dismisses the managing director, defines the company’s strategy and monitors its realisation. In addition, the board has responsibility for significant contracts, investments, financing arrangements and such key business decisions as mergers and acquisitions.
The chairman of the board convenes it, prepares the matters to be discussed and takes care of the documentation of the meetings. Otherwise, his position and powers are roughly the same as with the other board members. In principle, that is.
In reality, the chairman’s position is often stronger. The chairman is who keeps in contact with the managing director and who represents the company towards important interest groups. Especially with decisions on company strategy, the chairman’s position may be very significant.
Siilasmaa noted what was most important to Ollila as the chairman. Ollila usually wanted the board to merely acquiesce in the proposals of the operative management without questioning them.
“Ollila only brought to the board the kinds of things that he had gone through with the managers beforehand. The matters were already approved, as a rule. If you wished to question something, you ran the risk of a fit of rage later, when you were with Ollila by yourself,” says Siilasmaa.
“Of course nobody will withstand this kind of thing very long.”
As chairman, Ollila was very formal. At the meetings, the members of the board had name tags in silver in front of them, and the order of seating was thought out in detail.
Ollila sat at the end of the table. On his left was Marjorie Scardinohttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Marjorie+Scardino, the managing director of British media company Pearson, and on his right Bengt Holmströmhttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Bengt+Holmström, Professor of Economics at MIT in the United States.
The meetings were naturally held in English, and they usually started with Ollila’s review of the world economy. After this, they progressed strictly according to the pre-prepared agenda. In his book, Siilasmaa says that Ollila’s trademarks were his solemn behaviour, a conservative dark suit, a stylish but dull tie and scholarly-looking horn-rim glasses.
The atmosphere resembled a British gentlemen’s club. Once Ollila criticised Siilasmaa for not wearing a tie.
Nokia’s problems had already started long before Siilasmaa entered the board. The company’s management was well aware that the Symbian operating system had become outdated.
However, Symbian was not discussed much by the board, and even Siilasmaa did not understand the scale of the problems at first.
“I had no crystal ball or overpowering expertise. But slowly I understood that there were huge problems at Nokia. There was information on the problems, but the board could not use it.”
Nokia was still making huge profits with its Symbian phones, but by 2009 at the latest, it was clear that Apple’s iPhone had changed the mobile phone market for good. Phones with touchscreens were a revolutionary innovation.
In addition, software company Google had brought to the market the Symbian operating system. Among the bigger phone manufacturers, this was first adopted by Samsung of South Korea.
Nokia was lagging badly behind. The Symbian operating system had been renovated, but not radically enough, and all the most important new phone models were behind schedule.
During the Christmas holidays of 2009, Siilasmaa retired to his study at home and kept the curtains drawn. He burned midnight oil writing a memorandum to Ollila on the company’s problems. Siilasmaa weighed his formulations carefully, because he did not want to enrage Ollila even accidentally.
Siilasmaa was strongly of the view that Nokia should examine the opportunities offered by Android, just to be sure. The project would probably have cost some tens of millions of euros. This would have been a trifling sum for Nokia, which was still affluent and successful at the time.
“There would have been no need to make a decision on Android phones. Decisions would have come later, after we would have seen where this path leads.”
This was a back-up plan, in other words. If Nokia’s other software projects would not be finished on schedule and the crisis would threaten the future of the whole smartphone business, Android would offer the opportunity for a change of direction.
At Christmas 2009, Android was only just breaking into the market, and its success was not guaranteed.
According to Siilasmaa, Ollila buried his memo. It was never discussed by the board. Siilasmaa raised the matter with managing director Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, but that too led nowhere.
Apparently Ollila did not want to acknowledge that Symbian was broken and obsolete. Ollila trusted the operative management, which still believed in Symbian.
However, Nokia also had another plan.
Båtvik is Nokia’s manor and training centre in Kirkkonummi. It is the last day of August 2018.
A grey Mercedes-Benz minivan drives up, and Risto Siilasmaa steps out in a blue suit – with no tie.
The chairman of the board of Nokia walks into the manor and greets his guest in a friendly mood.
A grandiose portrait of Fredrik Idestam, the founder of Nokia, keeps watch on the left side of the entrance.
Eight years ago, in May 2010, a board meeting was held in Båtvik where the mood changed suddenly.
Siilasmaa describes the events in his book.
Ollila was chairing the meeting as Siilasmaa suddenly lost his temper. Kai Öistämöhttps://www.hs.fi/henkilo/Kai+Öistämö, a director responsible for Nokia’s phones and services, had been invited to the meeting to give a presentation on the renewal of the Symbian operating system.
Öistämö told the board that the process was once again behind schedule. Then he said a sentence that the board had already heard countless times: “It is true that this has been a consistent problem, but I believe we have now started to truly fix the issue.”
Siilasmaa blew his cool. In his view, important problems must be raised for discussion as early as possible. Öistämö admitted that Siilasmaa was right and that the problem was really bad.
Ollila intervened in the discussion and told Siilasmaa to control himself. According to the chairman, it was once again time to move to the next item on the agenda.
Siilasmaa says that he began to wonder how many other things were in an equally bad state without the board being told about it. Was there a cancer in Nokia that was slowly destroying the company?
Siilasmaa took a deep breath and forced himself to calm down.
An even bigger shock to Siilasmaa was a board meeting held in January 2011.
With great expectations, Nokia had been developing the Meego operating system, which was intended to replace Symbian and raise smartphones and tablets to a completely new level. They were to become better than even Apple’s products.
As the meeting started, the board still believed that Nokia would soon show its strength. This was not so. The board learned that Meego was in a completely unfinished state.
“It was a terrible shock to notice that all of Nokia’s big software platforms were rotten on the inside. And the problems were not limited to software. The crumbling of the Chinese market too came as a complete surprise. In addition, Nokia did not have a phone with dual SIM cards.”
“How on earth did all the problems always come more or less as a surprise to the board?” wonders Siilasmaa.
According to his book, the answer was the fear that had infected everyone in the organisation. The employees avoided taking responsibility, and problems were not discussed. Cliquishness, disputes and quarrels were the result. The ambition of creative people was extinguished by office politics and bureaucracy.
As it became clear to the board that Meego was not a saviour, a difficult choice was left: should Nokia become an ally of Microsoft (Windows) or Google (Android)? Siilasmaa says that Google was not interested in cooperating with Nokia.
“We did not even have the chance to have discussions with the upper management. The board took the collective view that Google is not a good choice,” Siilasmaa says.
The entire board became convinced that Windows was the best alternative. Microsoft promised a huge amount of help and support to Nokia.
At the time, Siilasmaa supported the choice of Windows. Now he says that the decision was hasty.
In the spring of 2012, Jorma Ollila’s long reign came to an end. He was replaced as chairman of the board by Risto Siilasmaa.
Thousands of shareholders gathered at the general meeting, which was held at the Messukeskus Expo and Convention Centre in Helsinki. Before the meeting, a press conference was held where Risto Siilasmaa presented himself with CEO Stephen Elop. That was a tough situation.
“I was surprised to see that my body made my knees shake. I had gone there in a self-assured mood, and I didn’t even realise that there was something out of the ordinary about it. At the press conference I wondered what would happen next, and if my shaking knees would be visible even at the back rows.”
They were not. Everything went well.
At the first meeting of the board after the general meeting, Siilasmaa was elected chairman of the board. In his book, Siilasmaa says that Ollila worked actively to prevent this.
During the summer and autumn, meetings of the board were arranged more frequently than before. At the same time, the problems with Nokia’s phones were starting to escalate. The new Lumia phones developed with Microsoft did not meet their sales targets.
At the board meetings, however, everything had changed. The legendary Ollila was no longer there. The crisis was acknowledged, and the discussion was open. All alternatives were considered: What is the future of the company? Should the heavily loss-making smartphone business be wound down? And could Microsoft purchase Nokia?
Siilasmaa says that he began to implement his management doctrine, which he calls paranoid optimism. This terms also appears in the subtitle of his book. Paranoid optimism means struggling continuously to consider different ideas and alternatives without prejudice. And talking openly about all problems.
Communications with management changed, Siilasmaa says. The board now offered more help to the managers than before. In addition, the board wished to be kept informed of what was happening in terms of business.
The new way of acting underwent a big test in early 2013.
Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer called Risto Siilasmaa and proposed a meeting. Siilasmaa guessed what the matter was, as both Nokia and Microsoft were dissatisfied with the cooperation and the sales of Lumia phones.
Ballmer and Siilasmaa met in Barcelona. Siilasmaa’s guess turned out to be correct: Microsoft wanted to purchase Nokia’s phone business.
The negotiations started, led by Siilasmaa. He says that it was clear to him from the start that the board must be kept continuously up to date on the negotiations.
“In a crisis, the worst factor causing distrust is people not knowing what is happening. This was what had happened at Nokia many times before.”
New York, London, Reykjavík, Seattle, Båtvik. Extremely confidential negotiations were held in the spring and summer. Nokia’s board defined the minimum price for which the phones could be sold off.
The negotiations started under a bad sign. Nokia knew that Microsoft had begun to consider buying HTC, a smartphone manufacturer from Taiwan. This would have been a catastrophe for Nokia.
The cooperation agreement between Nokia and Microsoft called for Nokia to tell about the products it is planning. Had Microsoft bought HTC, the latter would have seen the products of its biggest competitor Nokia, but Nokia was prevented by the agreement from changing the Lumia operating system of its phones.
The first negotiations in New York ended even before they got off to a start.
Nokia had prepared an estimate according to which the value of the phone business was between 1.6 billion and 5.5 billion euros. The estimate excluded Nokia’s extremely valuable patents and the Here map service.
If Microsoft offered more than 5.5 billion euros, the offer should be accepted immediately. If the offer was below 1.6 million, it should be rejected. If it was something in between, negotiations should be started.
Microsoft’s offer was 4.25 to 5.25 billion euros for the phone unit, but including Here and a significant number of patent licences. This was much too little.
Siilasmaa let it be known that there was no sense in continuing the negotiations.
Steve Ballmer’s response was cold: “Be prepared for awkward moments in the weeks ahead.”
The embarrassing moment never came. Microsoft did not purchase HTC and returned to negotiations with Nokia. After difficulties, an agreement was concluded.
On Monday night, 2 September 2013, Siilasmaa gathered his spouse and three children around their kitchen table. He could not tell them what would happen the next day, but warned that Dad might be called a bad person on account of it.
“It was an unforgettable and heart-rending discussion. The children were very serious and wondrously mature, although they were still small then. None of their questions had to do with me; Nokia was what they too worried about.”
Before this, he had informed the President of Finland and the Prime Minister about the deal. In addition, Siilasmaa called Jorma Ollila.
According to the book, Ollila screamed on the phone, accusing Siilasmaa of destroying Nokia and his legacy.
On Tuesday, 3 September, Nokia sent out a press release at 6.00 Finnish time: Microsoft will buy Nokia’s heavily loss-making mobile phone business for 5.44 billion euros.
There is rhubarb juice in the glass. Siilasmaa sits on a sofa at Båtvik Manor and talks about the autumn of 2013.
Exactly five years have passed since the sale of Nokia’s mobile phone business was announced.
At that time, the board of Nokia started to sketch a new future for the company, led by Siilasmaa. Some board members wanted to concentrate on map services and the development of new technology. Another alternative was to concentrate on network equipment.
After lengthy discussions, Nokia decided to become a network company. In consequence, Nokia soon concluded the biggest acquisition by any company in Finnish economic history. In the spring of 2015, it announced that it was buying its French competitor Alcatel-Lucent for 15.6 billion euros. These negotiations too were led by Siilasmaa himself.
Nokia’s map business was sold to German car manufacturers.
When these moves are assessed three years later, they can be viewed as smart. The phone business was in a tailspin, and Nokia got an excellent price for it. For Microsoft, it was a terrible deal. In 2016, the company got out of the phone business completely.
Currently the business of Nokia as a network company is stable, although there are challenges enough. Globally, the company employs approximately 100,000 people.
The story is incredible.
An expensive device was invented, which everyone on the planet wanted to own, and which had to be replaced with a new one every few years.
A Finnish company become the global number one manufacturer of these devices. At least 100 billion euros were left in Finland from Nokia’s phone business. That is a huge amount of money.
The creator of this miracle stepped aside, and soon his successor sold the essential part of the company and changed its nature to something completely different.
And now he has written a book and granted an interview where he tells unheard-of things about its former leader and its great crisis.
What is all this about?
Has Risto Siilasmaa written his book in order to praise himself? The book could well be titled “How I saved Nokia”.
Or is he settling old scores? In the book, he tells several times how Jorma Ollila belittled the board’s youngest and most enthusiastic member repeatedly, saying: “Risto, you come from a small software company. You don’t understand how a global company the size of Nokia works.”
In any case, the nature of the book is extraordinary.
Does it give an accurate picture? Jorma Ollila’s achievements in leading Nokia are undisputed. It must be kept in mind that Siilasmaa only entered Nokia’s board in 2008.
Does Siilasmaa give an excessively negative picture of Ollila due to their falling-out? Or are they just two very different kinds of people?
“Jorma has caused an enormous amount of pain to many people, but I believe that he has also suffered himself,” states Risto Siilasmaa.
Many successful companies have had strong leaders who have demanded the impossible and behaved badly. An extreme example is Steve Jobs of Apple. Siilasmaa estimates that Apple would have been an even bigger success, had Jobs displayed appropriate behaviour.
“With his obsessions and bad behaviour, Jobs achieved a lot. The company was astronomically successful, and the success made up for his bad sides. His character flaws did not sink the ship, because his other qualities were so strong.”
Ten years on the board and six years chairing it is a long time. If Siilasmaa wants to avoid the same mistakes he now accuses Ollila of making, it will soon be time to go.
In the worst case, power may corrupt. Leaders may suffer from delusions of grandeur. They no longer notice their flaws, which prevent them from promoting the interests of their company and its shareholders.
“No doubt about it – I have considered resigning as chairman of the board. Thinking about a successor is one of the important responsibilities of any chairman. When am I fed up, when do I have to make room for others, when have my ideas been exhausted?¨
When?
“The time to go is not just yet.”
Jorma Ollila: The claims are exaggerated or erroneousJorma Ollila, former chairman of the board of Nokia, responds to questions that arose from our interview with current chairman of the board Risto Siilasmaa. According to him, the claims are exaggerated or erroneous.
The achievements of Jorma Ollila as the creator of Nokia’s greatness are undisputed. Under his leadership, Nokia rose from the brink of bankruptcy to become the most important mobile phone manufacturer in the world.
Ollila withdrew from Nokia six years ago. He emphasises that he has never publicly commented on the sayings or doings of his predecessors, contemporaries or successors.
Now Ollila has decided to make an exception because Risto Siilasmaa, his successor as Nokia’s chairman of the board, has written a book and granted an extraordinary interview to Helsingin Sanomat.
In Ollila’s view, Siilasmaa’s claims exceed the bounds of moderation and good taste. According to him, Siilasmaa’s claims are either exaggerated or untrue. Ollila also states that he is not going to comment on Siilasmaa’s book, which is due to be published in October and which he has not read. He was given the opportunity to read Siilasmaa’s interview before publication.
Due to the strong criticisms Siilasmaa makes of Ollila, Helsingin Sanomat offered the latter the right of reply. In the following, Ollila comments on Siilasmaa’s key claims and also responds to some additional questions.
Risto Siilasmaa: “I would have liked to find out what the key problems were and how they were attempted to be fixed, but I wasn’t given any opportunity to do so. It was forbidden. A board member was not allowed to discuss matters with operative managers, as this was not the tradition at Nokia.”
Jorma Ollila: “Throughout the time I was at Nokia as managing director, chief executive officer and chairman of the board, the board members had more meetings with the operative managers than in three other large companies on whose boards I have served: Shell, Ford and UPM. Something is badly wrong with his perspective.
In 1991 at Nokia Mobile Phones, we defined a model with Kari-Pekka Wilska and Pekka Ala-Pietilä where middle management is in contact with upper management as required. In this model, the task of the board is to ensure that the company has a strategy. The board also monitors the implementation of the strategy. I say this because Nokia’s strength has always been in trusting that there are smart people on different levels of the organisation who must be allowed to work undisturbed. The fount of wisdom is not usually the board or the upper management.”
Risto Siilasmaa: “It was really sad to notice how Jorma had tied his identity to the company’s success so strongly that all criticism directed at the company hit him personally. This was why he defended himself aggressively. Discussion of new alternatives or new problems looming in the future was difficult or impossible.”
Jorma Ollila: “I had stated that I would be leaving Nokia at the age of 55. The company was really successful at that time, and I wanted to hand over my task to the following generations. I have never viewed my identity as being at all tied to Nokia, and I have not thought of myself as somehow equalling Nokia in some bizarre way. In 2006, however, the board persuaded me to continue as the chairman, and defined my task as helping Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo with getting matters under control. But the operative responsibility was indisputably with him.”
Risto Siilasmaa: “Ollila only brought to the board the kinds of things that he had gone through with the managers beforehand. The matters were already approved, as a rule. If you wished to question something, you ran the risk of a fit of rage later, when you were with Ollila by yourself.”
Jorma Ollila: “This is a misunderstanding. Time was always reserved at board meetings for handling different kinds of matters, and the proposals of management were not approved just like that. Different alternatives were usually discussed, as I have always thought it important to weigh different choices even in difficult situations. The management had their proposals to be sure, but they were the responsibility of the managing director, Kallasvuo or Elop. I did not keep any information secret; it was the task of the board to challenge the managing director.”
Risto Siilasmaa: “It was a terrible shock to notice that all of Nokia’s big software platforms were rotten on the inside. And the problems were not limited to software. The crumbling of the Chinese market too came as a complete surprise. How on earth did all the problems always come more or less as a surprise to the board?”
Jorma Ollila: “In January 2008, immediately after the invitation to the general meeting was sent out, managing director Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo came to me. He was puzzled. Siilasmaa had come to him to suggest that he could become a consultant for Nokia’s software development. We were both amazed that he had suggested something like this before he had even been appointed to the board.
After the general meeting, Siilasmaa was given the opportunity for sparring Kallasvuo in matters related to software development. From the spring of 2008 onwards, Siilasmaa was aware of the problems with software, but it was years later that he raised them with the board.
He was one of the most passive board members, and did not usually speak at meetings. He took the view that board members assume their role in private discussions with individual persons outside board meetings. In a large company, this approach is by no means free of problems. His view is that the board is not a collegial body, although in Finland, both the Limited Liability Companies Act and good management practice are based on precisely this idea.”
According to Risto Siilasmaa, Ollila said: “Risto, you come from a small software company. You don’t understand how a global company the size of Nokia works.”
Jorma Ollila: “All the criticism towards me is caused by the fact that he expected me to act in the same way as he had acted as the chairman of the board and main shareholder of a small company [F-Secure]. He was greatly deluded in thinking that as chairman, I would express a view on nearly every operative matter, beginning with technical choices. That would have been wrong, as I would have involved myself in matters on which I was anything but an expert. For some reason, Siilasmaa did not believe that as chairman, I did not participate in discussions with software developers, for instance.”
According to Risto Siilasmaa, Ollila said: “Risto, why the f*ck do you have to put your nose into the most minute details? You’re always criticizing!”
“When Sari Baldauf was being appointed to Nokia’s board in the early 1990s, we had a thoroughgoing discussion about our behaviour. Nokia had a slight legacy of macho culture, which we wanted to get rid of. At the time, it was noted that everyone had to clean up their language. For me, it was easy because I usually never use any swear words. This comes already from how I was brought up. I asked a former colleague of mine, whom I have known for more than 20 years, about my alleged swearing. He was just as amazed as I was. The question is why Siilasmaa bothers to make claims such as this.”
HS: What do you think about Siilasmaa’s claim that there was an atmosphere of fear at Nokia?
“In the employee surveys started in 1994, there are no signs of any atmosphere of fear. It was not asked about directly, but would have emerged if the claim was true. It sounds like an after-the-fact smear attempt.
At Nokia, nobody was tearing out their hair or saying that it was impossible to work with me. Starting from 1992, I usually had a discussion on personal relationships with operative management twice a year. My straight way of talking and my temperament have been well known, and they have been discussed openly, which has always been a part of Nokia’s culture.
I have certainly also looked in the mirror myself. All of us who had responsibility for Nokia have our own successes, but also our moments of headwind, which may have been manifested as impatience and frustration. This is part of the life of any business executive, including myself. But if the claims made after the fact about an atmosphere of fear were true, Nokia’s success would not have been possible.”
HS: How was your relationship with CEO Elop?
“In October 2013, after the sale of the phone business to Microsoft was announced, Stephen invited me to lunch at Koivusaari. We sat there for more than two hours. During that discussion, Elop said that we had disagreed on things at times and that I was rather outspoken. Next, he said that the longer he had worked at Nokia, the more he had started to understand my management style. He also said that he should have listened to me more, as our management styles are very similar in the end.”
HS: How about Siilasmaa’s claim that CEO Stephen Elop was in tears because of the way you told him off?
“In the autumn of 2011, we went through operative matters with Stephen Elop in my room. We also discussed the way we both worked. I raised the subject of how Elop had once said that I had a very direct way to communicate. I asked him how many times I had raised my voice to him. Elop gazed at his shoes for a long time and replied: Once.
The question at that time was about the powers of the managing director. At Nokia, he was authorised to decide on financial commitments independently up to 100 million euros. Elop had exceeded this wildly, and I wondered how he had exceeded his powers many times over. Even in that situation, there would have been no need to raise my voice, as he understood that he had done wrong.”
