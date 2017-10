Windows-puhelinten loppu lähenee – Windows 10 Mobilen kehittäminen lopetetaan, koska käyttäjiä on liian vähän

Microsoft

Of course we'll continue to support the platform.. bug fixes, security updates, etc. But building new features/hw aren't the focus. 😟 https://t.co/0CH9TZdIFuhttps://t.co/0CH9TZdIFu

We have tried VERY HARD to incent app devs. Paid money.. wrote apps 4 them.. but volume of users is too low for most companies to invest. ☹️ https://t.co/ePsySxR3LBhttps://t.co/ePsySxR3LB

https://twitter.com/joebelfiore/status/917071857370595328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw