Ulkomaat

Donald Trumpin Twitter-tili katosi hetkeksi – Twitterin mukaan työntekijä sulki sen viimeisenä työpäivänään

Yhdysvaltojen

Twitter

Earlier today @realdonaldtrumphttps://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/TwitterGov/status/926238960594178048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRFhttps://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/TwitterGov/status/926267806261407744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The @TuckerCarlsonhttps://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw opening statement about our once cherished and great FBI was so sad to watch. James Comey's leadership was a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/926259330474704900?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw