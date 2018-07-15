Open letter from two Finnish journalists to the presidents of the United States and Russia: European matters should not be decided over the heads of Europeans

For many foreigners, it comes as a surprise that we Finns are passionately in love with the Argentinian tango. In summer, fiery tango tunes are playing in outdoor dance pavilions throughout the country. For this reason, we remember very well how US President Ronald Reagan compared the negotiations between world powers to a tango, which takes two.
As President Donald Trumphttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=donald+trump and President Vladimir Putinhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=vladimir+putin are now preparing for their own tango in Helsinki, we Finns are glad to be able to offer a summery setting for the event. Soon, we will see which President takes the lead in the dance and which is led.
For Finns, the summit evokes memories of past encounters. The leaders of world powers have often arrived in Helsinki in a tense mood, but have then left the city with a smile. There was a time when this phenomenon was termed "the spirit of Helsinki".
This time, however, the progress of the meeting is exceptionally hard to predict, as things have been quickly changing in both Russia and the United States.
Finns have long been worried about the developments in Russia. Our neighboring country seems to have chosen a policy of putting national power and prestige above democracy and civic freedoms. As a neighbor of Russia, Finland has expressed its worries about it.
This kind of criticism is not anti-Russian but rather pro-Russian. During the one hundred years of our independence, we Finns have learned how strong a foundation democracy, rule of law, and free civic activity can provide for the development of society. These are the same good things that we wish for Russians too.
The United States is more remote from Finland in terms of geography, but mentally it is close. The United States is a good friend that has supported stability and security everywhere in Europe, including in our neighboring regions.
However, recent developments in the United States have worried Europeans, including us Finns.
President Trump is not afraid of rocking the boat. Last week, he repeated his demand for Europeans to assume more responsibility for their own security. We Finns understand this kind of talk, as we have taken care of our own defense in times of both war and peace.
What is difficult to understand is the fact that President Trump has threatened and intimidated friendly countries while speaking warmly of autocratic leaders, and even of a tyrant like North Korea’s Kim Jong-unhttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=kim+jong-un.
In the United States, Trump's soft line on Russia has been characterized as ”Finlandization”, which is a term that refers to the careful policy of non-alignment that was adopted by Finland after World War II. We Finns have never liked this term. However, Finland had clear reasons for the policy it developed in the Cold War. It is more difficult, however, to guess what the motives of the current US leadership could be.
The United States used to have a strong and principled line toward Russia, while we Europeans have sought to smooth out the differences. Now, however, Europeans are afraid that the United States will take this line too far, well beyond what Europe has done.
In foreign policy, President Trump often seems to be in search of short-term political benefit at the expense of US allies, the international community, and the long-term interests of his own country. This is a cause for worry before the presidential summit – especially since the other side of the table is occupied by such a skilled negotiator as Putin.
This assessment does not stem from anti-American sentiment, but rather precisely from respect toward the United States. We know that Americans themselves have very different opinions on the direction of their foreign policy. Like many times before, the sharpest criticism of the United States right now is coming from Americans themselves.
The US has become the leading country in the world because it has usually managed to balance its great powers with wisdom and self-restraint. It is just like Pippi Longstocking, the strongest girl in the world, says: If you are very strong, you must be very nice – otherwise, nothing will go right.
This does not mean that the United States has not benefited from the world order it has created. It has benefited from it quite a lot.
Russia and the United States have recently started resembling each other in ways that are sometimes surprising. One of these is the way in which both countries' leaders wish to edit reality to suit their own preferences, even at the expense of the facts. As a small country, Finland has never had the luxury of doing this. Instead, we believe, to quote the words of our former President J. K. Paasikivihttps://www.hs.fi/haku/?query=j.+k.+paasikivi, that acknowledging reality is the beginning of all wisdom.
It is currently difficult to expect a quick turn for the better in the relations between Russia and the West, as the East and the West see the world from completely different viewpoints. If the West wishes to influence Russia, it must change the result of the calculations being made in the Kremlin, either by increasing the price of unwelcome actions or by rewarding a real and genuine change of course. As Ronald Reagan showed in the 1980s, this is the only efficient way of influencing Russia.
Pressuring Russia would require a persistent policy led by the United States and a solid front of Western allies, but neither of these is anywhere to be seen. For this reason, Putin arrives in Helsinki with a whole bunch of aces up his sleeve.
As the summit nears, there have been warnings that the US may make real concessions in exchange for a bit of glib publicity and empty promises. Some have even raised the specter of a new Yalta where Trump and Putin would divide the world between them in spheres of influence. This worry shows the kind of dread the inconsistent policy of the United States has caused. Hopefully everyone will nevertheless understand that European matters can no longer be agreed on over the heads of Europeans.
It is perhaps due to our location in the North, but we Finns are used to thinking that things are rarely so bad that they cannot get even worse. The deterioration of US–Russian relations is not beneficial to anyone. For this reason, the Helsinki summit is important despite all of the difficulties.
Donald and Vladimir, the floor is yours, let's tango!
Saska Saarikoski is a columnist for Helsingin Sanomat and Laura Saarikoski is theUS correspondent of the paper.They are based in Washington, D.C.
