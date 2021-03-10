Sari from Finland joins dozens of women accusing Peter Nygård of rape –“I said ‘no’ to him in probably every language I knew”

Helsinki-based Sari is joining a class action suit in which dozens of women around the world are accusing Nygård of the same crime. According to Sari, Nygård raped her during a visit he made to Finland and gave her 1 000 Finnish marks after the act. Sari was just 17 years old.

The first Finn is joining a class action suit against Peter Nygård, a Finnish-Canadian fashion millionaire accused of multiple sexual crimes.

Helsinki-based Sari has told a lawyer handling the class action suit in the United States that she was raped by Nygård at the age of 17 when he was on a visit to Finland in the autumn of 1987. The legal process to join the class action suit is currently underway with lawyers.

HS has seen correspondence between Sari and two of the lawyers. Because of the sensitivity of the matter and to protect those close to her, Sari is referred to only by her first name in this article.

In a class action suit filed in New York last year, nearly 60 women from at least six countries accuse Nygård of rape. Many of the women were minors at the time they were allegedly raped.

In addition to the class action suit filed by the women, a United States federal prosecutor suspects Nygård, 79, of various sexual crimes, sex trafficking and racketeering offenses over several decades.

Nygård has been detained in Canada since December under the suspicion of widespread sex crimes. Nygård’s case is awaiting consideration by a court in Canada for possible extradition to the United States. The trial is set to take place in New York.

In the civil class action, the alleged victims are seeking financial compensation and justice, but the accused cannot be sentenced to prison, for example. Nygård faces a prison sentence if he is found guilty of the crimes alleged by a federal prosecutor in the United States.

A spokesperson for Peter Nygård did not respond to Helsingin Sanomat’s request for comment on the Finnish woman’s allegation of rape. Nygård has previously denied the women’s allegations made in the class action suit and asserted his innocence through his representatives.

Nygård has said the lawsuit is a campaign of lies funded by his enemy Louis Bacon to destroy Nygård’s reputation and business. Nygård has never been convicted of sexual offences.

At the end of September and early October of 1987, Nygård’s life looked very different. At that time, the normally busy 46-year-old businessman had time to visit Finland from Canada for a few days.

The visit was closely followed in the Finnish media, such as the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper and the magazines Anna and Seura. Nygård met with ministers, had lunch with ambassadors and held talks with Finnish businesspeople.

The Canadian ambassador to Finland at the time, J. Ross Francis, arranged an event at the embassy in honour of Nygård, as Nygård had been involved in preventing the closure of the Canadian embassy in Helsinki.

At the event, deputy mayor of Helsinki Aarne I. Välikangas presented Nygård with a medal of honour from the City of Helsinki and thanked him “for all the good you have done for us”.

During his visit to Helsinki, Nygård was received with almost the same fanfare as an official state visitor. In the media, Nygård was described as a “fairytale prince” and a “miracle man from Canada”.

The magazine Seura asked whether all the stories told about Nygård’s success and almost round-the-clock work were even true.

“They are pretty much true,” Nygård replied. “Six percent of my time is spent on hobbies. I play tennis, go diving in the Bahamas or just throw stones in the water.”

In the evening, Nygård's close friend Aira Samulin organised a party in the nightclub of the Hotel Hesperia in the centre of Helsinki. To Nygård’s surprise, a number of his Finnish relatives had been invited. There were also people from the fashion and modelling worlds. The nightclub was packed.

Accommodation in the presidential suite of the adjoining InterContinental hotel Helsinki was arranged for Nygård for the duration of his visit.

The autumn school term was underway. Sari attended an elite upper secondary school in Helsinki, and went out to party with her friends on the weekend. The students both studied and partied hard.

The most popular nightclubs for young people were KY and Arkadia, but this time the girls headed to the hotel nightclub, a place favoured by the older generation. Others in the nightclub were markedly older than the secondary school students.

Sari used a fake ID she had bought to get served in bars. She would not have to use it for much longer, as she was turning 18 in just a few months.

The evening started with drinks at a friend’s home and continued in a nightclub with blue angel cocktails. In the nightclub, the group of friends went their separate ways to dance and socialise with new people.

For some reason, Sari ended up chatting with a long-haired and heavily tanned “American-looking” character. Sari remembered his distinctive appearance from magazines, but the high school student knew nothing about his multi-million business.

They chatted mostly in English. Sari had received excellent grades in English at school, so it was nice to get to use her language skills. In her school-leaving exams, she had achieved the top grade in English.

It was exciting to meet someone living abroad, because Helsinki was not very international in the late 1980s. They got on well.

On account of having been very drunk, Sari cannot clearly recall what happened later that evening. In retrospect, she wondered if something had been put in her drink. Sari had never blacked out before, and sobering up felt like awakening from being anaesthetised.

Sari had to hold on to the handrail on the nightclub stairs to keep from falling over. The nightclub was either in the Hesperia hotel or the InterContinental – Sari doesn’t remember which it was.

Her next memory was from the hotel room where she had ended up with Nygård. The room was larger than a regular hotel room, but Sari doesn’t know if it belonged to Nygård or a member of his entourage. The red carpeting stuck in her mind, however.

According to Sari, alarm bells just had time to ring in her head before Nygård grabbed hold of her. She refused his advances many times, but according to her he didn’t listen or care.

“I probably said ‘no’ in all the languages I could. But it wasn't enough”, says Sari, now 51, as she recalls the evening’s events at her home in Helsinki over three decades later.

When he finished, Nygård thanked her and gave her a broad smile. He then put a 1 000-mark banknote in her hand, she says. She says she was disgusted by the older man.

She recalls thinking that she had to get out of there as fast as possible. Sari took the thousand Finnish marks, as the 17-year-old did not see such a large amount of money every day, and took a taxi home.

She never told anyone about the rape until two weeks ago, when she contacted lawyer Greg Gutzler, who is working on the class action suit. She had come across the lawyer’s name in a newspaper article, and found his email address through Google.

HS has verified as far as possible the information provided by Sari with the help of archival sources and others present at the time. The dates and places mentioned by Sari coincide with Nygård’s visit.

HS has asked Aira Samulin, amongst others, about their recollections of the evening in question. She remembers Nygård talking to many women, but can’t say in more detail if he had talked to a young woman who looked just like Sari.

“There were many reasons to be quiet about it. The use of fake ID would have been a bigger thing at the time than any sexual abuse. I didn’t want to make it a police matter, as then my parents would have found out,” Sari says.

“The imbalance of power was huge. I had nothing, and in a way he had everything. It never occurred to me to do anything about it.”

Sari’s parents expected a lot from their daughter. She felt that revealing what had happened would have made them bitterly disappointed in her and would have ruined her reputation at school.

She was ashamed. In the 1980s, nobody could have imagined anything like the recent Me Too movement to protest sexual abuse.

“The attitude I was brought up with and the general mindset at the time was that “you should have known better.” I felt like a complete idiot. Even to this day I think, damn, what a fool I was.”

The prevailing attitude at the time was described in an article entitled “Kipeä, kepeä raiskaus” (“painful, trivial rape”) published by the Anna women’s magazine in December 1987. According to the magazine, rape was overlooked as a crime due to the attitudes at the time, and was therefore definitely one of the least-reported crimes.

Rape was taboo in Finland, and victims always had to be prepared to defend themselves as a result of their accusations. Too often, the Anna article claimed, the handling of rape cases was marked by a careless attitude.

Heli Heinjoki, the director of the Tukinainen national victim support centre for rape victims, is not surprised that a victim of rape in the 1980s kept quiet about her experience. For example, in those days there were no special services that could have helped, or no place to talk about what had happened.

“Guilt and shame still prevent victims of sexual violence from reporting or taking the matter to court, despite the attitude nowadays being completely different.”

Sari’s shame was further heightened by the money Nygård had given her. Gutzler says that according to the women who have filed the class action suit, Nygård’s actions as described by Sari were typical of him.

“Nygård often paid his victims to silence and intimidate them,” Gutzler told HS via text message from New York.

According to the case descriptions in the class action suit, Nygård is alleged to have often used alcohol and drugs to get what he wanted from his victims. The victims were often minors and in a weak financial position. Nygård approached women at parties and after-party events in particular.

Sari did not believe that the lawyer would even answer her short email. However, she also thought that by sending the email she had done her duty, regardless of whether anyone read it.

Surprisingly, the response from the United States was almost immediate. Gutzler complimented Sari on her bravery in coming forward. Since then, things have progressed quickly.

More than 30 years of silence have now ended. Sari has told her husband and daughters about the rape. She wanted to join the class action suit to make it as strong as possible. Underlying this is a mother’s concern for her children.

“The focus of this whole thing is not about me, but my daughters and the daughters of all the other people are the ones who matter.”

“It’s certain that the younger generation is doing the same in those circles. Hopefully it will have some effect on girls and young women when older men get caught for their wrongdoing. For what they’ve done, how they do it and whom they do it to. ”

In the United States, the Rotary International organisation last week awarded its Rotary Heroes prize to women who reported Nygård’s alleged sex crimes in the Bahamas and North America.

The organisation thanked the women for their exceptional courage, which has inspired many other victims to come forward.