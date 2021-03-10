Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygård’s PR director was considered to be his closest and most trusted employee. Now she says to Helsingin Sanomat: “Every fibre of my being goes out to those women.” The number of women accusing Nygård of sex crimes is close to one hundred.

Tiina Tulikorpi and Peter Nygård attended the funeral of Liisa Nygård Johnson, Peter Nygård’s sister, in Winnipeg in January 2020. This picture is a screenshot of a publicly available tribute video on Peter Nygård’s Youtube channel.­

According to allegations made in the United States and Canada, Finnish-Canadian fashion millionaire Peter Nygård, accused of multiple sex crimes, has been aided by his close associates for decades. They have helped him either directly or assisted in covering up his alleged crimes.

Based on a number of interviews and other research, Helsingin Sanomat has learned that Finnish Tiina Tulikorpi, 53, has played a key role particularly in protecting Nygård’s image for about three decades.

Tulikorpi is said to have been Nygård’s most loyal and trusted employee, who always had direct access to Nygård, 79, before his arrest in Canada. Tulikorpi still appears to hold key roles in companies that the authorities suspect of hiding the wealth of what is left of Nygård’s previously vast business empire.

Peter Nygård in 2007 partying in his private nightclub inside his sprawling Bahamian compound, Nygard Cay.­

In December last year, Nygård was charged with nine crimes ranging from racketeering to sex trafficking, and related offences, by the US attorney's office in New York. In a separate civil class action lawsuit, 57 women have accused Nygård of rape and other sex crimes. Allegedly, Nygård has raped underaged girls, and women, since the 1970s.

Nygård was born in Helsinki and moved to Canada with his parents when he was a child. He has allegedly committed his crimes over the course of five decades against victims from at least six different countries.

Many of the alleged offences were committed by Nygård in his lavish mansion in the Bahamas, where he arranged so-called “pamper parties” for young women, some of whom dreamed of a career in modelling. One purpose of the parties was to find more sex companions for Nygård.

In the class action suit, Tiina Tulikorpi is mentioned alongside twelve other people, as a person who “knew or should have known” about Nygård’s criminal conduct. Tulikorpi’s name is also mentioned in a separate lawsuit, filed in California last November, in which Canadian actress April Telek is accusing Nygård’s niece Angela Dyborn of aiding Nygård in events that led to Telek’s alleged rape in 1993.

In this lawsuit, Tulikorpi is mentioned as one of the three “key co-conspirators” in connection with Nygård’s alleged criminal conduct and its financial dimensions in the following manner:

“She [Dyborn] was also one of the key co-conspirators that helped Nygård and his other conspirators—chiefly Greg Fenske and Tiina Tulikorpi—conceal and divert assets to benefit Nygård and defraud creditors and victims,” the complaint reads.

Tiina Tulikorpi is mentioned as one of the key co-conspirators in the civil suit in which Canadian actress April Telek accuses Peter Nygård’s niece Angela Dyborn of aiding Nygård in the events that lead to Telek’s alleged rape in 1993.­

Greg Gutzler, the lawyer behind the two suits, tells HS that “as we said in our lawsuits”, Tulikorpi has been “a key member of the team with all integral knowledge of Nygård’s operations, including the illicit ones.”

Gutzler says that his whole understanding of Nygård and his closest allies is based on years of research and hundreds of witnesses.

No lawsuits related to Nygård’s alleged sex crimes have been filed against Tulikorpi herself.

Nygård was arrested in Winnipeg, Canada, in December, after the US authorities demanded Canada to extradite him for a trial in New York to answer the aforementioned offences.

“Nygård and his co-conspirators, including Nygard Group employees, used force, fraud, and coercion to cause women and minors to have sex with Nygård and others,” the US Justice Department said in its press release.

The US authorities have not published the names of the alleged co-conspirators or explained who is suspected of which crimes exactly.

The Canadian court will decide later if Nygård will be extradited to the US for trial. Nygård has denied all accusations against him and has declined all of the many interview requests by Helsingin Sanomat.

A courtroom sketch of fashion mogul Peter Nygård in his bail hearing in Winnipeg on January 6, 2021.­

Three of the people HS interviewed said they had known Tulikorpi from Nygård’s circles since 1987 or 1988. The people interviewed for this article could not, however, say what Tulikorpi did before her years working for Nygård.

Tulikorpi herself says that because of the many ongoing legal processes, she cannot give interviews at the moment. However, through her representative she informed us that she would possibly be willing to comment on information that Helsingin Sanomat has found out. And she will do so in this article.

Tiina Tulikorpi has acquired her family name through marriage and she has two children with her husband. She is still a Finnish citizen and is said to have worked in Finnair’s Toronto office for a while in the 1990s before returning to work for Nygård.

For a long time the official title of Tulikorpi, who worked in Nygard International’s Toronto headquarters, was Marketing and promotions director. People who were formerly close to Nygård say that her main task was to make sure that Nygård’s name would remain untarnished.

“She really looked after his public image, one hundred percent. If anything was not right or made him or his family look bad, she would be on it like flies on s---,” says one former Nygård employee.

Other interviews and public information support this view as well.

Over the decades, Nygård has waged countless legal battles against private persons and media organisations who have spoken negatively about him. In Finland, the best-known example concerns the famous violinist Linda Lampenius.

Nygård’s legal team attacked Lampenius after she had told the Finnish-language 7 Päivää magazine in 1998 about Nygård’s conduct in Los Angeles. Nygård had shown her pictures that she found lewd and tasteless of parties at his home in the Bahamas. Nygård sued her for defamation and demanded 40 million US dollars in damages.

Lampenius told HS last year how the legal battle cost her her physical and mental health and almost half a million euros. Nygård only backed off after Lampenius bought a full-page ad in Ilta-Sanomat newspaper in November 2001, in which she publicly apologised to Nygård for the “suffering and damage” that she had caused him.

Violinist Linda Lampenius in February 2020.­

Three different sources say to HS that Tulikorpi was actively involved in the operation in which Lampenius had to apologize to Nygård.

In the newspaper ad Lampenius applauded Nygård as a great philanthropist who helps young artists like her and donates money “to environmental protection, women’s causes and medical research”.

Lampenius does not want to comment on Tulikorpi’s possible role in the course of events or how the wording of the ad came about.

She does, however, tell HS now how painful the legal attack was for her. “I came so close to ending my life several times during that process. I have been very unwell,” she says.

The ad that Lampenius had to pay for also included a comment by Tulikorpi:

“Nygård’s spokesperson Tiina Tulikorpi said she had been surprised by the statements made by Linda but she also said that Peter Nygård is accepting her apology and is happy that this issue can now be forgotten and we can focus on more important issues,” the text in the advertisement said.

Alongside publishing the ad, Tulikorpi granted an interview to Ilta-Sanomat newspaper and commented on the issue:

“Nygård was happy when he was able to use his connections to help Linda. But what did the violinist do then? She hurt him deeply,” Tulikorpi was quoted saying.

The Finnish violinist Linda Lampenius had to buy a full-page ”apology” ad in the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper in November 2001 in order to make Peter Nygård stop his legal attacks against her. The ad refers to Tiina Tulikorpi who said that Nygård is accepting her apology.­

That episode did not put an end to the need to protect Nygård’s reputation.

For example, in 2010, the Canadian Broadcasting Company CBC was preparing a documentary about Nygård and the alleged cases of abuse by him in the Bahamas. CBC’s Fifth Estate team had heard of a woman called Maribel Rodriguez, to whom something “frightening” had happened at Nygård’s mansion when she was 17 years old in 2003.

Nygård launched a fierce legal attack against CBC, including a rare criminal case against the media company. If found guilty, the maximum penalty for The Fifth Estate team would have been five years in prison. In November last year, the hearing on the criminal case was officially stopped by prosecutors, who said Nygård had taken too long to make his case.

Stephen Feralio, a videographer who worked for Nygård, documenting his life, and who has recently spoken out against Nygård, told CBC at the end of January, in an extensive article “Evil in Paradise” that Nygård was trying to produce material that would be favourable to the millionaire in his case against CBC.

In 2012, Feralio was called to film Rodriguez giving a video statement in which she said, among other things, that “Nygård was nothing but a gentleman to me”. Feralio told CBC that it was hard to get the statement recorded, as Rodriguez started to cry.”

Feralio said that Tiina Tulikorpi was “coaching” Rodrigues while the statement was being filmed.

Tulikorpi admitted to CBC that she had been present when the video was made. But according to her, Rodriguez, originally from the Dominican Republic, was not coerced in the situation, but she had difficulties in pronouncing English language words.

Feralio did not respond to interview requests by HS.

Tiina Tulikorpi spoke at the funeral of Liisa Nygård Johnson, Peter Nygård’s sister, in Winnipeg in January 2020. This picture is a screenshot of a publicly available tribute video on Peter Nygård’s Youtube channel.­

For this article, HS interviewed ten people who know Tulikorpi through their work for Nygård’s company, or other circumstances. These former Nygård employees, or Tulikorpi’s friends and acquaintances did not want their names to be published.

The interviewees said that Tulikorpi was not just a PR person, but a trusted friend of Nygård’s. According to some, she was treated like a family member by Nygård.

This point becomes clear in a video tribute, published on Nygård’s Youtube channel, to his sister Liisa Nygård Johnson, who passed away in January last year. In the video, filmed at the sister’s funeral, Nygård and Tulikorpi walk together to the open casket to say their last goodbyes. They also stand side by side by the grave of Nygård’s sister.

“She really had two strong men in her life. She had pastor Cam and she certainly had her brother Peter, for whom there was nothing that he wouldn’t have done for her. And she was also his number one fan,” Tulikorpi said on the video, in which she was described as “long-time friend of Liisa”.

This video is the last one published on Nygård’s Youtube channel that has mainly posted fashion-related videos. A couple of weeks after his sister’s funeral, the original version of the class action suit was filed in New York, with ten women accusing Nygård of rape.

Shortly after the lawsuit, the FBI raided Nygård’s offices in New York and in California, the fashion company Nygard International Partnership filed for bankruptcy protection, and nine of his companies were ordered into receivership.

Peter Nygård’s flagship store in New York City in February 2020.­

In the United States and Canada, the authorities suspect that despite the bankruptcies and receiverships, Nygård still has plenty of money in various entities and companies that are run by Nygård’s most trusted allies.

Scott Farlinger, the prosecutor for the Attorney General of Canada, said in Nygård’s court hearing in January that the US authorities had provided evidence that companies run by Nygård’s former employees had cashed out assets worth 70 million dollars in the past months. This was reported by CBC’s investigative journalist Caroline Barghout from the hearing.

In this context, Farlinger named two companies: Edson’s Investments and Brause Investments. California’s Secretary of State’s business directory shows that Tulikorpi is in top positions in both of these companies.

Edson’s, operating in real estate investing, seems to have experienced quite a bit of internal turmoil in the past 18 months. According to the public filings, the name structure of the company leadership has changed several times: positions have been shuffled around, at least two names have disappeared, and new ones have been marked in. But one name has remained constant: Tiina Tulikorpi has firmly held top positions.

In his bail hearings, Nygård tried to get released on bail to wait for his extradition trial. However, judge Shawn Greenberg decided on February 5 that Nygård cannot be released. In her judgement, Greenberg mentioned, among other things, the contradictory statements by Nygård’s close ally Greg Fenske about Edson’s.

Fenske had told the court that all Nygård still owned was his lake cottage in Canada and his estate in the Bahamas, worth 40 million dollars, but unsellable at this point due to the court proceedings. Nygård was estimated to be worth about 900 million dollars some years ago.

Fenske argued in court that Nygård did not own Edson's. Judge Greenberg found this claim “curious” as Fenske had also said that Edson’s had paid Nygård a one million dollar commission when the company had sold properties in California for millions of dollars.

Canadian judge Shawn Greenberg explained on February 5 her decision why Peter Nygård was denied his bail request. She mentioned, among other things, the contradictory explanations about Nygård’s financial situation. Nygård’s lawyers say that keeping Nygård, 79, in jail is threatening his life during the COVID-19 epidemic.­

While the authorities and the receiver have tried to comb through Nygård’s finances, more and more women have come out to tell about Nygård’s alleged crimes.

Lawyer Greg Gutzler says he currently represents more than 95 women, many of whom were minors at the time of the alleged rapes.

Following serious accusations by multiple women against Nygård, some people close to Nygård began helping the victims, lawyers and the authorities with the investigations into Nygård’s alleged sexual offences.

“I’m saddened by the fact I’ve always wanted to help women and children in abused situations. I knew nothing of his crimes. All these years he was right in front of me and I didn’t see or hear anything, so he obviously hid it well,” says one former female employee of Nygard International.

Tulikorpi has not previously given any public comment about her thoughts regarding the allegations made against Nygård, or what she knew and when she learned about his alleged crimes.

She got an opportunity to see all the main claims and points made in this article in order to comment on them. 30 hours after receiving the points, she said, through her representative, that due to the ongoing legal proceedings, she cannot comment on every point separately. But she sent the following statement:

“I have been shocked and horrified by the accusations against my former employer. Every fibre of my being goes out to those women. I had an extremely close relationship with his late Mother and Sister and just could not imagine how disgusted they would be by the accusations,” the statement says.

Having said this, she briefly defends herself:

“Any suggestion that I pressured anyone to make any untrue statement or participated in any effort to divert assets is simply false.”

First published in Finnish language on February 19, 2021.