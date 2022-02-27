Video: Miya was born in Kyiv on Thursday during the first hours of the attack: This is her story - Ulkomaat | HS.fi
Video: Miya was born in Kyiv on Thursday during the first hours of the attack: This is her story

Finland’s largest daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reports from Kyiv: Svetlana Mitkevych tells how her daughter Miya was born on Thursday, February 24th during the first hours of the attack.

16:00

”I happened to give birth to my baby on the first day of the war. I had a choice: to give birth in the underground car park with the help of a doctor from next-door, a surgeon who did not have the required experience, or to go to the maternity hospital hearing the sounds of the air-raid sirens. I chose the second option.”

”When I got to the hospital, I was lucky to give birth in a delivery room, while the rockets were exploding outside. We were hearing these explosions as we were listening by the window. The night after the childbirth we had to go down to the underground shelter four times. By foot from the seventh floor.”

Miya was born in Kyiv on Thursday morning during the first hours of the attack. Kuva: Kalle Koponen / HS

”I urge the Russians to understand us! I urge the whole world to help us! Please, close the sky above Ukraine. Save us! Disconnect Russia from the Swift system! I ask you for help, otherwise you will never forgive yourselves!”

”Let us and our children live in our country! We are a strong nation, we will make it, but we ask for your help!”

Svetlana Mitkevych and her daugher Miya are now back home in Kyiv. Kuva: Kalle Koponen / HS

More in Finnish: Tuore äiti Svetlana Mitskevytš kantoi vasta­syntyneen Mija-vauvan seitsemän kerrosta alas pommi­suojaan Kiovassa – Stressi ja hätä käynnistivät kymmeniä synnytyksiä

More articles in Finnish from our journalist and photographers in Ukraine:

