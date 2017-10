Urheilukanavan juontaja: boikotoikaa polvistumista vastustavan Dallas Cowboysin mainostajia – tv-kanava hyllytti juontajan

Yhdysvaltalainen

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74

Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives.

https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/917421938879889408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw