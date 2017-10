Mestarien liigan historiaa tehneen maalivahdin emämoka ratkaisi pelin – paljasti, mitä Manchester Unitedin tähtihyökkääjä sanoi lohdutuksena

Benfican

ManU:n

Lukaku consoling Mile Svilar following his mistake is probably the best thing you'll see all day.



Great sportsmanship. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZNvxkLNZFUhttps://t.co/ZNvxkLNZFU

https://twitter.com/EPLBible/status/920754427581083649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw