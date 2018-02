Kisapaikoilla neulova Enni Rukajärven valmentaja Antti Koskinen riemastuttaa olympialaisissa – ”Neulomme tilkkupeittoa presidentin vauvalle”

#menwhoknit #placestoknit #olympics this was very cool to see! I wonder what he is making?? **his name is Antti Koskinen, and he is known for knitting at the top of the slopes! Google him and you will find articles about it. He is the coach. 😃**https://www.instagram.com/p/BfBBHWthtN4/

A post shared by Savvy Skeinshttps://www.instagram.com/savvyskeins/ (@savvyskeins) on Feb 10, 2018 at 4:18am PST