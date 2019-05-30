Päävalmentaja Luciano Spalletti saa lähteä Serie A-seura Inter Milanista

Päävalmentaja

FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer Head Coach of the First Team.



The Club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together.#FCIMhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/FCIM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

