Päävalmentaja Luciano Spalletti saa lähteä Serie A-seura Inter Milanista

Syitä seura ei vielä kertonut.

Valmentaja Luciano Spalletti ja Stefan de Vrij. (KUVA: ALBERTO LINGRIA / Reuters)

Päävalmentaja Luciano Spalletti ei enää jatka Serie A -seura Inter Milanin peräsimessä, seura tiedotti Twitterissä torstaina.



”Seura haluaa kiittää Spallettia hänen työstään ja yhdessä saavutetuista tuloksista”, twiitissä sanotaan.

Syitä Spallettin pestin päättymiselle seura ei tarkemmin eritellyt.
