Päävalmentaja Luciano Spalletti saa lähteä Serie A-seura Inter Milanista

FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer Head Coach of the First Team.— Inter (@Inter_en) 30. toukokuuta 2019https://twitter.com/Inter_en/status/1134014587383275520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The Club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together.#FCIMhttps://twitter.com/hashtag/FCIM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
”Seura haluaa kiittää Spallettia hänen työstään ja yhdessä saavutetuista tuloksista”, twiitissä sanotaan.
Syitä Spallettin pestin päättymiselle seura ei tarkemmin eritellyt.
