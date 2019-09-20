A historical photograph of Teemu Pukki in his first team debut: The crowd was boozing heavily as the 15-year-old ran onto the pitch

Urheilu

The first Pukki Party

June 23

”Smoke was billowing as the match was getting started, and the atmosphere was magnificent.”

“I remember

“According to the referees’ report, alcohol had been consumed in the stands, which was naturally quite surprising on the day before Midsummer Eve.”

”A SAPA player was dribbling, but the loud explosion startled him so badly that he lost control of the ball.”

In addition

“Teme was a frail guy with curly hair who thought that playing football was fun.”

The match

Translation: Kimmo Wilska