Kahden tunnin haamurajan alitusyrityksen avauspuolikas sujui alle tavoiteajan – seuraa suoraa lähetystä maratonin ME-miehen ennätysyrityksestä

⏱️INEOS 1:59 Challenge | 📈@EliudKipchoge’s splits so far are what you would expect – incredible.



He’s on course to make history but we've had some rain and the next 10km will be crucial.



5km – 14:14

10km – 28:28 (+14:14)

15km – 42:34 (+14:14)

20km – 56:47 (+14:13)