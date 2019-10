Kahden tunnin haamurajan alitusyrityksen avauspuolikas sujui alle tavoiteajan – seuraa suoraa lähetystä maratonin ME-miehen ennätysyrityksestä

⏱️ INEOS 1:59 Challenge | 15km



There’s no runner better to watch than @EliudKipchoge in this kind of form.



The crowds in Vienna are roaring him on and he’s just passed the 15km mark in a time of 42:34.



📺 Watch live: https://t.co/2KER3yJcOS#INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/efTb1jAk1i