Perjantaina pelataan pesistä ja tennistä

Ranskan avoimissa on meneillään jo ratkaisupelit.

Kempeleen Tuomas Jussila tuuletti maassa tuomaansa juoksua Superpesiksen ottelussa Vimpelin Vetoa vastaan 26. toukokuuta. Kuva: Timo Heikkala / Lehtikuva

Yle TV2

03.00 NHL: 3. loppuottelu Florida–Panthers.

C More Max

17.30 Ravit.

C More Sport 1

22.00 Timanttiliiga.

Discovery+

11.55, 11.58, 14.00, 15.30, 16.00, 16.00, 18.00, 19.30, 23.00 Tennis. 12.15 Road to Le Mans. 13.00, 16.00, 16.30 Pyöräily. 14.00, 22.00 Golf. 14.10, 14.55, 18.00, 18.45 Maastopyöräily. 14.15, 14.30, 14.45 Golf. 16.00 Surffaus. 16.30 Purjehdus. 17.30 Ravit. 19.44 Allsvenskan: Hammarby–IF Brommapojkarna. 22.0 Timanttiliiga.

Eurosport 1

12.15 Le Mans Cup. 15.30, 19.00 Tennis.

Eurosport 2

12.00 Tennis. 14.00 Tennis. 16.00 Pyöräily. 18.00, 18.45 Maastopyöräily. 22.00 Golf.

Ruutu

17.45 Superpesis: Kouvolan Pallonlyöjät–Hyvinkään Tahko. 17.55 Vimpelin Veto–Kiteen Pallo, Kempeleen Kiri–Imatran Pallo-Veikot, Manse–Koskenkorvan Urheilijat, Pesäkarhut–Haminan Palloilijat, Jyväskylän Kirittäret–Kempeleen Kiri, Seinäjoen Maila-Jussit–Roihuttaret. 18.00 Vaahteraliiga: Royals–Wolverines. 18.00 Ravit.

V sport golf

14.00 DP World Tour. 19.00 LPGA Tour.

V sport motor

11.35, 15.50 MotoGP.

