Yle TV2
16.15 Jalkapallon Kansallinen liiga: HJK–TPS. 18.50 Lentopallon Kultainen liiga: Slovakia–Suomi. 22.22 Biljardin EM: 9-pallon joukkuefinaali.
MTV3
21.25, 23.55 Jalkapallostudio. 21.55, 22.55 Mestarien liigan finaali: Manchester City–Inter.
C More Max
14.00 Ravit. 20.00 Drifting EM.
C More Sport 1
21.55 Jalkapallon Mestrien liigan finaali: Manchester City–Inter.
Discovery+
03.30 Golf. 11.30, 12.15, 13.45, 14.50 Maastopyöräily. 11.55, 14.00, 15.30, 16.00, 19.00, 21.30 Tennis. 12.00, 21.00 Kiipeilyurheilun MC. 12.45, 16.00, 23.00 Le Mans 24 tuntia, MM. 13.49 Superettan: Gefle IF–Östers IF, Västerås SK FK–Skövde AIK. 13.55, 19.30 Speedway. 14.00, 14.10, 16.15, 16.55 Pyöräily. 14.00 Ravit. 15.44 Allsvenskan: IFK Värnamo–Malmö FF, Kalmar FF–Degerfors IF. 15.49 Superettan: Jönköpings Södra IF–Trelleborgs FF, Utsikten–GIF Sundsvall. 16.00 Surffaus. 16.15, 16.30, 17.00, 17.15, 21.30, 22.00 Golf. 18.14 Allsvenskan: Vargergs BoIS–Halmstads BK. 21.55 UEFA Champions League, Finaali: Manchester City–Inter. 21.45 Ratsastus.
Eurosport 1
12.00, 15.30 Tennis. 18.30 24 Hours of Le Mans, MM.
Eurosport 2
12.45, 16.00, 16.45 24 Hours of Le Mans, MM. 14.10 Pyöräily. 18.30 Tennis. 21.30 Golf.
Ruutu
09.15, 13.00 CrossFit. 10.35 Cheerleading SM-kilpailut. 12.50 Naisten Vaahteraliiga: Saints–Northern Lights.13.45 Kansallinen Liiga: KuPS–PK-35 Vantaa. 13.50 PK-35–ONS. 14.00 Ravit. 14.55 Superpesis: Mailattaret–Roihuttaret. 15.50 Kansallinen Liiga: HPS–Ilves. 15.55 Superpesis: Joensuun Maila–Alajärven Ankkurit. 16.00 Vaahteraliiga: Butchers–Steelers. 16.20 Kansallinen Liiga: HJK–TPS. 16.50 Åland United–FC Honka. 16.55 Superpesis: Fera–Haminan Palloilijat.
V sport 1 Suomi
11.45, 13.05, 13.45, 14.40, 15.55, 17.05 MotoGP.
V sport + Suomi
14.15, 17.45 FIA European Truck Racing Championship.
V sport golf
14.30 DP World Tour. 23.30 LPGA Tour.
V sport motor
11.00, 11.45, 13.00, 13.45, 14.40, 15.35, 17.00 MotoGP.